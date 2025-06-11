Pickard Gets High Praise Ahead of Oilers Game 4 Lineup Change

The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed that they will likely be making a lineup change ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Head coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn’t confirm who was coming in and who was coming out, but he praised goaltender Calvin Pickard when asked if he was considering a goalie change.

The likelihood is that Pickard will not come in and Stuart Skinner will start, but Knoblauch noted his confidence in Pickard’s play this year and discussed why he believes the goaltender will be ready if called on against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. He said the team has always been confident in Pickard, who consistently gives them solid starts, despite the inconsistent manner in which he’s called upon.

“It’s nice having that confidence a guy is ready, if we need him,” said Knoblauch.

So Who Comes In for the Oilers?

The most likely change is that defenseman Troy Stecher comes into the lineup on the blue line. The Oilers confirmed they ‘ve discussed a few ideas, which could include bringing John Klingberg out or going with seven defensemen. That part remains unclear.

John Klingberg Oilers return

There is also a chance that, if Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can’t go, Jeff Skinner would come in. Trent Frederic remains in the lineup for now, despite concerns about a high-ankle sprain. Both Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen also made big mistakes in the series, which cost goals against for Edmonton. It might seem drastic to pull guys after one mistake, but this is the Final. Every shift counts.

The Oilers are reportedly in good spirits despite their Game 3 blowout loss. They chose to take an extra day of skating to get their good vibes back and find some positive energy. They know that Game 3 was uncharacteristic of them and they wanted to park that game and get back to their strengths, reminding themselves about why they’re in the Final.

