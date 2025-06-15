Brad Marchand Becoming a Trade Deadline Legend for Panthers

At 37 years old, Brad Marchand is proving he might be the best trade deadline acquisition in NHL history. He’s undoubtedly the best in the Florida Panthers’ franchise history. A player that several teams overlooked because they thought he was ‘too injured’ and ‘too old’, Marchand is sticking it to everyone, especially the Edmonton Oilers.

In what could go down as one of the most iconic Stanley Cup Final performances of all time, Marchand has delivered for the Panthers in spectacular fashion.

Through five games of the 2025 Final, Marchand has racked up six goals—two of them game-winners. He now leads all active NHL players in Stanley Cup Final goals, and has become the first player in nearly four decades (Mario Lemieux was the other) to score six goals in a single Final series. He also stands alone as the only player to record five or more goals in a Cup Final for two different teams, having previously done so with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Marchand’s 2025 postseason totals are elite: 10 goals, 10 assists, and a +18 rating over 22 games. Seven of his nine goals in the Final have given the Panthers the lead, highlighting his knack for delivering in the biggest moments. Look no further than Game 5, where he scored two highlight-reel goals off facoffs, walking Oilers in the process and finishing like few others in the league could.

His readiness in any situation and elite puck protection only make what Marchand is doing even more impressive. Some players’ hockey IQ never leaves, but their ability to do what their mind envisions might. For Marchand, he’s showing he’s got lots left in the tank, and every game is simply upping his value on July 1 when he hits the free agency market.

Marchand isn’t just a sure-fire Hall of Famer—he is becoming a safer and safer bet for a team looking to make a sizeable investment in a couple of weeks. This is someone the Boston Bruins — a franchise that knew him better than anyone — just gave up on. He’s made them look foolish, and he’s making a few Oilers’ defenseman look pretty silly, too. Ironically, there was some chatter near the deadline that the Oilers kicked tires on him.

Did anyone have Marchand being a Conn Smythe favorite on their bingo card?

