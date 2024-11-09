In our Nov. 8, 2024, NHL Trade Talk Recap, the Vancouver Canucks have traded Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, in trade talk out of Buffalo, Sabres Kevyn Adams notes that he’s taking the long-term course. Speaking about strange trade proposals, a recent one suggests that the Maple Leafs should become trading partners with former Toronto GM Kyle Dubas and pick up Evgeni Malkin for a postseason run. In a post today, we debunked that trade as nonsense.

The Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings but lost Brock Boeser to an injury (actually a dirty hit). In Edmonton, there’s been a feeling that the team’s goaltending has been suspect. Why is that wrong? Finally, in a post about the Maple Leafs, there will be changes soon as players are coming off the LTIR. Why could that produce a trade for some long-time Maple Leafs players?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 8

Canucks Trade Daniel Sprong to Kraken in Cap-Saving Move

The Vancouver Canucks have traded forward Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for future considerations, a move aimed at creating cap space by clearing his $975,000 salary. The Canucks appear ready to give other players a shot. Does this mean they’ll open the door for prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki?

Can Sprong rediscover his scoring touch in familiar territory with the Kraken?

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams Stays Committed to Long-Term Plan Amid Trade Inquiries

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams remains steadfast in his commitment to the team’s long-term growth, resisting trade offers that could disrupt his young core despite the team’s rocky 6-7-1 start. As rival GMs attempt to capitalize on Buffalo’s struggles, Adams refuses to be pressured into deals involving key players like Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram. Will Adams’ patience pay off in building a stronger future for the Sabres? The team seems ready to compete but just hasn’t done so yet. Is patience the right choice?

Why a Maple Leafs Trade for Evgeni Malkin Is Pure Fantasy

A recent trade proposal suggesting that the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Evgeni Malkin from the Pittsburgh Penguins was proposed and written about. However, this deal is so farfetched that it’s almost unbelievable. Someone might think it’s a good idea, but that isn’t Malkin. He wants to stay in Pittsburgh and help his team compete. Why would the Maple Leafs’ even consider such a move?

Canucks Defeat Kings but Lose Boeser: Garland Praises Team’s Effort

The Canucks extended their road winning streak by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2. Conor Garland praised the team’s effort and J.T. Miller’s playmaking. However, as noted above, the win was tempered by an injury to Brock Boeser following a high hit from Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot was suspended for three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his actions.

Can the Canucks maintain their momentum without Boeser? How long might he be out?

Oilers Goaltending Woes: A Closer Look at xGSA

In a recent article, Allan Mitchell argued that the Oilers’ goaltending is far from the root cause of their struggles. It’s wrong to blame Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Mitchell acknowledges penalty-kill issues but defends the team’s five-on-five performance. However, a fan critiqued Mitchell’s analysis by pointing to advanced metrics like Goals Saved Above Expected (xGSA), where Skinner ranks poorly, especially on the penalty kill.

Can the Oilers improve their goaltending, or will this area take care of itself?

James Mirtle of The Athletic suggests that the Maple Leafs are preparing for a roster move to become salary cap compliant. The team will likely trade either Matt Benning or a forward. Among the potential trade candidates, David Kämpf stands out due to his $2.4 million cap hit, which could free up significant space. But is cap space the issue? Could shedding Kämpf help of harm the Maple Leafs?

