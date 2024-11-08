Sabres’ GM Denying Aggressive Trade Offers for Young Forward

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is staying patient and focused on not swaying from his long-term plans, even as rival teams try to take advantage of the team’s current struggles. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Adams has fielded trade inquiries from clubs looking to capitalize on Buffalo’s underwhelming opening. The Sabres may be off to a 6-7-1 start; however, Adams is not willing to make rash moves that jeopardize the team’s future.

Friedman reports that Adams has made it clear he’s in discussions with other teams, but he isn’t biting on offers that would force him to part with key young players like defenseman Bowen Byram or forward Dylan Cozens. Friedman notes, “Kevyn Adams is out there saying, ‘I want to help my team,’ and people are saying, ‘Oh, you want to trade me Bowen Byram? I can help you,'” Adams’ response suggests he’s telling teams he is focused on making the team better, not weaker.

Sabres Not Willing to Dump Struggling Players

Of the two trade targets teams are asking about, Dylan Cozens has struggled to find consistency this season. That’s often an invitation to teams to think they can buy low. But, their attemtps to pry him away isn’t working.

Dylan Cozens is the subject of Buffalo Sabres trade talk

“We’re not interested in doing that,” Friedman said Adams has been telling piharanas. His response is to sarcastically ask how that helps the Sabres. Opposing GMs know they don’t have an answer so conversations are stopping dead in their tracks.

In a league where pressure to win can lead to impulsive decisions and often bad trades, Adams remains committed to Buffalo’s young core and eventual growth. The Sabres want to be farther along than they are, but just beacuse the results aren’t always there doesn’t mean they won’t come.

Adams is like any GM in wanting to improve the team. That said, he won’t be swayed into panic moves that could derail the Sabres’ development. When it all comes together, it leads to wins like the 6-1 drubbing they laid in on the New York Rangers on Thursday. When it doesn’t, it feels like the sky is falling.

