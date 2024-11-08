Oilers Reportedly Shift Priorities in Trade Talks for a Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers might be reconsidering their approach to bolstering the blue line in trade discussions, according to Oilers Now host and team color analyst Bob Stauffer. Based on a tweet that suggests the organization might be shifting its strategy, Stauffer highlighted a notable change in thinking by management. He writes, “There has been a general assumption that the Edmonton Oilers will add a right-shot shutdown D at some point… Still might. But. An argument can be made they would be better off getting another D (who can play the right side) who can transition the puck.”

Stauffer didn’t say that the Oilers were officially looking for a puck-mover. However, when Stauffer makes statements like these, it’s often because he’s caught word that discussions are happening.

The Oilers’ blue line has been a focal point of criticism early this season, with concerns around defensive lapses and struggles in clearing the zone. After bringing in Ty Emberson and going with several bottom-two caliber defensemen, the Oilers are staying afloat, but barely.

Stauffer suggests that initially, the team’s priority seemed to be finding a stay-at-home, right-shot defenseman capable of locking things down in their own end. However, as the season unfolds, it appears Edmonton is considering the benefits of acquiring a puck-moving defenseman instead.

Who Might the Oilers Have Their Eyes On?

This potential pivot suggests that Edmonton is placing greater emphasis on improving their transition game and generating offense from the back end. There are a couple of names still available as free agents (like Kevin Shattenkirk), but a trade might be more likely. The challenge is money and salary cap space.

Kevin Shattenkirk a good fit for the Oilers? Can he transition the puck like they might want?

A defenseman who can skate the puck out of danger and set up plays quickly might be exactly what the Oilers need. A really good one is going to cost money or assets. If the idea is to acquire someone with the ability to get the puck up to the team’s elite forward group, there aren’t many choices available. Particularly not on the right side.

Stauffer didn’t offer up any kind of timeline on this. As trade talks continue, it will be interesting to see whether Edmonton tries to find what they’re looking for and how much they’re willing to spend to get it. Some teams are starting to realize this season might not be one in which they are playoff contenders. It’s early, but do those conversations start to heat up?

