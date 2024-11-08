Red Wings Recall Ville Husso from AHL on Emergency Basis

The Detroit Red Wings have called up goaltender Ville Husso from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions, raising questions about the availability of either Alex Lyon or Cam Talbot for tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Helene St. James, a flu bug has been making its way through the Red Wings’ locker room, and the team will provide more clarity following the morning skate.

St. James writes, “Derek Lalonde said yesterday that everyone was available for tonight’s game at Maple Leafs, but flu bug has been going around locker room. Will know more after morning skate.”

UPDATE: The #RedWings have recalled Ville Husso from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. pic.twitter.com/ej8eMApx5J — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 8, 2024

Husso, 29, has had a challenging time since joining Detroit. After starting the season opener against Pittsburgh, he was pulled early after conceding four goals on 14 shots. That rocky start led to him being placed on waivers and assigned to Grand Rapids shortly after. Husso has struggled with consistency and injuries, being sidelined by a lower-body issue. Even his return was cut short due to a reaggravation against the Oilers in February.

Ville Husso Red Wings goalie could play tonight as flu bug has hit the team

While Husso’s NHL numbers have disappointed, he has excelled in limited AHL action, posting a .958 save percentage and a 1.23 goals-against average over three appearances. With Detroit still feeling the effects of whatever bug has hit the team, Husso’s recall could mean he’s in.

Next: Trading “Compelling” Forward Best Bet for Maple Leafs [Report]