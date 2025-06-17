Blackhawks Considering Bold Draft Trade, Says Insider

The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly open to trading their third overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, according to insider Frank Seravalli. While the idea seems to run counter to their rebuilding plan of drafting and developing, GM Kyle Davidson was clear when he talked about the way his team would have success, he’s not abandoning that plan to make a splashy trade.

Davidson said the organization remains committed to its long-term development strategy, centered on drafting and developing talented young players. However, if the opportunity arises to move the 3rd overall selection at this year’s draft, the Blackhawks are open to the idea.

Davidson noted to the Chicago Sun-Times, “You’ve got to draft well and develop well, and that’s got to be the core of your team moving forward.” He added, “You’re playing fantasy hockey if you think you can just make things happen on a whim.”

That’s what it sounds like the Blackhawks might be doing at the draft, but it could be more detailed than that. Davidson believes free agency, the rising cap, and other factors make trading a high-end pick for a useful piece an opportunity.

Chicago’s willingness to entertain trade discussions comes as this year’s draft class is widely considered to lack elite, franchise-altering talent at the top. If they’re not sure who to take at No. 3, they could move down, potentially snagging a valuable player from another NHL club. If Chicago can swap the pick for more immediate help, but not overpay in the free agency market, that’s a smart strategy.

Davidson Not Willing to Make a Bad Trade

Davidson made clear the franchise isn’t looking to cut corners. “Our ascension’s going to come through the growth of our young players,” he reiterated. “There’s no magic bullet to this. You acquire the talent, you develop the talent, and then you try to add along the way.” If the piece he can add to the roster he has now is worth looking at, he will. If not, he’ll select another young player and the Blackhawks will go to work on developing that talent to be a difference-maker over the next few seasons.

Kyle Davidson Blackhawks GM

With the draft set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, several teams will likely keep tabs on what Chicago is looking to do. If the Blackhawks are open to offers, it’s likely a couple of them will be made. However, the offers will need to be solid as the message from the front office is clear: they won’t sacrifice their foundation just to make a splash.

Next: Skinner Gets Game 6 Start—And Possibly His Last Shot with Oilers