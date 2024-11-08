In our Nov. 7, 2024 NHL Trade Talk Recap, we take a look more at Auston Matthews‘ injury, how the loss of Mattias Janmark hurts an already struggling Edmonton Oilers penalty kill, John Tortorella scratching Matvei Michkov, what Barry Trotz really meant when he said rebuild, and rumors the New York Rangers might be close to signing Igor Shesterkin.
Igor Shesterkin Close to Deal With the Rangers
Nothing came of Kevin Weekes‘ tweet on Thursday night, but he posted a teaser on social media suggesting that the Rangers might be close to inking Igor Shesterkin to a deal worth $11.5 million per season. That’s a lot for a goalie. Is he worth it?
Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here:
Oilers’ Brutal Penalty Kill Just Got Worse
The Edmonton Oilers are already dealing with a dreadful penalty kill success rate, but it got worse as news that Mattias Janmark is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury won’t help matters. Why is the penalty kill so bad after being so good?
Meanwhile, did the Oilers kick around the idea of making a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs for one of the defensemen? Jeff Marek of The Nation Network believes so.
Why Scratch Matvei Mickhov?
John Tortorella decided on Thursday that he was going to make rookie star forward Matvei Michkov a healthy scratch versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is he punishing Michov or is this all part of the process that is helping a young player develop?
What Did Trotz Mean by Rebuild?
When Barry Trotz threatened to begin his rebuild plan in Nashville should the Preadtors not start winning, it wasn’t clear what he meant by that. A handful of insiders clarified Trotz’s remarks and detailed what the Predators might really do if things don’t turn around for the better. Who is in trouble and who won’t be going anywhere?
Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here:
How Bad is Auston Matthews’ Injury
The Maple Leafs chose not to play Auston Matthews and while the injury doesn’t sound serious, it could be something that keeps him out of the lineup this weekend. Which game will fans see him again and what’s really going on with him? It sounds like is an injury that started in camp. Is this something the Leafs need to be worried about?
Read Full NHL Trade Talk Story Here
