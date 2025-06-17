Maple Leafs Rumors: Zibanejad Talk, Marner Meetings, Bennett Buzz

With the Stanley Cup Final nearing its conclusion — Game 6 goes Tuesday, with a possible Game 7 on Saturday — the NHL’s offseason rumor mill is heating up. As usual, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the middle of it. Some of the buzz surrounds who might be coming, with other chatter about who isn’t.

According to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple, the Leafs “might have some interest” in New York Rangers star Mika Zibanejad. While the wording is speculative, it suggests Toronto could be exploring additional changes after trading Chris Kreider. If the Leafs choose not to bring back John Tavares, or he’s too expensive to re-sign, the Leafs might see Zibanejad as an option.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic wondered if the Leafs would rather have Zibanejad at his salary for five more years or overpay for Sam Bennett on a long-term deal at around $9-$10 million? He voted Zibanejad. Jeff O’Neil retorted that it makes no sense for the Leafs to let a guy like Marner go only to bring in someone like Zibanejad, who is, in many ways, a similar style of player.

What’s Going On With Mitch Marner?

Speaking of Marner, his situation remains one of the summer’s biggest question marks. Multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman and David Pagnotta, report that Marner’s camp is preparing for potential meetings with teams starting July 1. While Toronto remains in the mix (that is to say, they’ve been told they can have a meeting), Friedman says Marner may not sign immediately and could take time to visit interested cities. There are other reports that Marner and Toronto haven’t talked contract at all.

Pagnotta notes that Canadian teams like Ottawa, Calgary, and Montreal are expected to inquire, but a return to Canada seems unlikely at this point. Friedman also points to Vegas as a team to watch, and he appears to have them pegged as an early favorite.

Where things get interesting regarding Marner is the expectations from some teams when it comes to the salary cap. Chris Johnston recently reported that the NHL salary cap could rise as high as $118 million within a few years, a significant jump, even from previously projected estimates. That kind of increase could change the amount teams might be willing to spend.

Other Maple Leafs Rumors

Don’t expect Jonathan Toews to be headed Toronto’s way. Johnston reports that Toews is likely choosing between Winnipeg and Colorado for a potential NHL return.

The Maple Leafs are likely a long shot on Bennett, too. The Florida Panthers have the inside track and are trying to lock up Sam Bennett long-term. The hurdle seems to be Bennett’s ever-increasing value. Friedman says their initial offer ($7 million AAV over eight years) won’t get it done. Bennett’s clutch playoff performance could push his value toward the $10 million range. Florida won’t have to pay that much, but could this get done for $8-$9 million?

