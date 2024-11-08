Team Canada’s Best Starting 4 Nations Face-Off Goalie Options

The Hockey Central panel recently discussed Canada’s goaltending options for February’s upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. They weighed in on which goalie should be Canada’s number one. As they did so, they addressed concerns about the lack of depth at this position and made cases for their top picks.

Here’s a breakdown of their discussion on each candidate’s strengths and weaknesses.

Choice One: Jordan Binnington: The Proven Pressure Performer

Many panelists agreed that Jordan Binnington’s experience and proven track record in high-stakes games make him a strong candidate for Canada’s starting goalie. One panelist highlighted that Binnington’s “cocky” confidence and ability to perform under pressure set him apart from other options. His 2019 Stanley Cup win with the St. Louis Blues shows he can stay cool in high-stakes situations. He’s a player who thrives under pressure. Binnington is also seen as a “gamer” who can bring his best to the international stage.

Choice Two: Adin Hill: The “Big Body” Goalie

While Binnington received praise for his competitive nature, Adin Hill also garnered support for his physical presence in the net. Hill’s large frame and aggressive style are ideal for Canada’s lineup. Team Canada’s blue line might feature big, physical players who complement Hill’s style. He’s also proven himself in clutch moments. He has solid playoff stats that back up his potential to perform at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Choice Three: Marc-Andre Fleury: The Hall of Fame Veteran

Marc-Andre Fleury, one of the most experienced goalies in NHL history, was also mentioned as a viable option. The panelists noted that, at his age, Fleury’s experience and calm under pressure would be assets to Team Canada. That’s especially true in an international tournament. Fleury’s extensive playoff experience and history of success make him a potential choice as a “steady hand.” He wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the spotlight, even if he might be on a farewell tour.

Fleury Binnington Skinner all in the running to be one of Canada’s 4 Nations goalies

Choice Four: Cam Talbot: The Gritty Underdog

Some panelists believe Cam Talbot could make the roster, bringing a gritty determination that has defined his career. Talbot’s journey from an undrafted player to an established NHL goaltender has been marked by resilience. That would benefit his play in a high-stakes tournament. Although he might not be the first choice, Talbot’s experience and perseverance make him a potential backup or late-game option.

Choice Five: Stuart Skinner: The Young Wildcard

While not unanimous, Stuart Skinner was discussed as a wildcard pick. Skinner’s recent experience in the Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers shows his capability to handle intense playoff environments. Although he has been inconsistent, Skinner has the potential to surprise if he finds his rhythm. He could be a strong backup option with room to prove himself internationally.

The Bottom Line: Binnington Leads, but Hill and Fleury Are Close

The Hockey Central panel generally leaned toward Binnington as Canada’s starting goalie. For them, his competitiveness and championship experience gave him an edge. However, Hill’s size and recent playoff success make him a close contender, while Fleury’s seasoned presence could bring valuable stability.

With several months until the tournament, Team Canada’s choice could depend on which candidate can maintain strong performance through the NHL season. Whoever they select, the competition promises a fascinating look at Canada’s depth and evolving options in the net.

