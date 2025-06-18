Edmonton Oilers
Insider Confirms Frederic Signing Shocking Extension with Oilers
More than one NHL insider is reporting that Trent Frederic is signing a shocking contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
Several sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, are reporting that the Edmonton Oilers and forward Trent Frederic are close to signing an extension that will shock Oilers fans. Friedman was one of a few insiders reporting that Frederic is staying, and reports indicate that the Oilers are working out the terms of an eight-year deal.
Frederic was acquired at the trade deadline this season, but underwhelmed in the playoffs for Edmonton. Said to be nowhere near 100% healthy, the Oilers are banking on the bet that they have a player here who will show a lot better than he did in his limited run since being acquired from the Boston Bruins.
It’s not clear what the AAV on the deal will be, but the eight years is likely being done to bring that cap hit down.
The Oilers are a cap-strapped team with some big contracts to get done in Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid, and they need lower AAV deals to surround the stars. If Frederic can project to be a third-line center and Edmonton can secure him for around $2 million per season long-term, this has the potential to be a massive win as the salary cap increases.
Suppose Frederic provides little to nothing, or similar production to what he did in the playoffs. In that case, the Oilers will have saddled themselves with a long-term deal that might be difficult to move, particularly if they provide him with trade protection.
This is a risk the Oilers are taking. Will it pay off?
