Edmonton Oilers
Skinner Gets Game 6 Start—And Possibly His Last Shot with Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed Stuart Skinner will starts Game 6 for the team, in what could be his last chance to prove his worth.
The Edmonton Oilers are going with the goaltender who they’re paying to be “their guy” in net for Game 6 versus the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. On the brink of elimination, Edmonton has confirmed that Stuart Skinner will get the nod between the pipes, and the hope is he can find some of the magic he had in the series against the Dallas Stars and force this series to a Game 7 back in Edmonton.
Skinner was the first goalie off at Oilers practice and then confirmed in the post-practice avail with media that he would be in net. It will be a critical first period for the Oilers, who have put themselves in early holes the last few games, chasing the Panthers and trying to mount comebacks. Skinner has played well, but his last start was a 3-0 lead for Florida in Game 4. The Oilers were forced to mount a historic comeback to win that game in overtime.
The Pressure Is On Skinner Now
For Skinner, not only will this start mean Edmonton potentially keeps their Stanley Cup playoff hopes alive, but it could cement his future with the team. A poor showing or a loss likely means the Oilers will reevaluate their goaltending duo over the summer. If Skinner is deemed not to be the guy, expect Edmonton to upgrade at the position.
The Oilers have an affordable tandem in Skinner and Calvin Pickard, but the cost savings might not be worth it if a clear No. 1 goalie is needed. Should Skinner shut the Panthers down and stretch this series another game, it goes a long way to him giving management reassurances that they did the right thing by not prioritizing a goalie at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline.
Considering how much Pickard has played in these playoffs, it’s not necessarily fair to say the Oilers are going with the guy who brought them to the dance. At the same time, he was pegged as the starter and has been treated like one. It’s time he plays the part and does what a legit starter often does — steals a win for his team.
It also appears John Klingberg and Kasperi Kapanen are back in as Troy Stecher and Viktor Arvidsson will sit.
