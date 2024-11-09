Canucks Trade Daniel Sprong to Kraken for Future Considerations

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced on Friday that forward Daniel Sprong has been traded to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for future considerations. The move was likely done to create cap space as his $975,000 hit will go to the Kraken with no salary retained.

The Sprong experiment lasted all of nine games in Vancouver.

The Canucks were likely looking to make room on their roster for other players and didn’t see a future in the organization for Sprong, now 27. Jonathan Lekkerimaki might be getting the call in Vancouver and an opportunity to show what he can do.

Meanwhile, the Kraken wanted him back. GM Ron Francis said, “Daniel is a player we know very well from this time here.” He added, “His ability to score and his familiarity with our club make him a welcome addition.”

In nine games this season, Sprong has one goal and three points. He’s coming off of an 18-goal season with the Detroit Red Wings and is only one year removed from playing with the Kraken where he scored 21 goals and had 46 points in 66 games.

Sprong has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Anaheim Ducks.

