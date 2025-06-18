Edmonton Oilers
“Cursed” Veteran Forward May Take Other Offer After Strong Oilers Playoff Run
The Edmonton Oilers may lose a leaders and trusted veteran to a UFA offer from another team, says on NHL insider.
Corey Perry’s remarkable and heartbreaking playoff streak may soon continue with another NHL team. Following another loss in the Stanley Cup Final — his fifth in the last six seasons — Perry might move on, and the Oilers may let him if the offers are too high, forcing the “cursed” forward and the cap-strapped Oilers to go their separate ways.
Insider Chris Johnston believes Perry is likely to test free agency this summer, with several teams expected to show interest in the 40-year-old veteran. Perry was signed to a low-cost one-year extension with the Oilers this summer and he produced well beyond expectations down as the season closed and in the playoffs. Despite his age, he was one of Edmonton’s more effective forwards, getting top line minutes when Zach Hyman went down with an injury.
Even though he’s been labeled as “cursed,” respect should be given to a player who hasn’t lost his touch and has found a way to get to as many Stanley Cup Final series as he has. He won a Cup with the Anaheim Ducks, but lost with Dallas (2020), Montreal (2021), Tampa Bay (2022), and now Edmonton (2024 and 2025). That has value to NHL teams who are struggling just to get there.
Will Corey Perry Test the UFA Market, Leaving a Hole on the Oilers?
Perry may want to stay with the Oilers. However, it makes sense to at least see what’s out there. Edmonton has other commitments and priorities, and Perry isn’t at the top of the list. He knows he’ll have to take less to stay, but he might be willing to do so. Much of that will depend on how high the offers go in an environment where the salary cap is rising.
The Oilers would theoretically love to have a player on the cheap who can do what Perry does. He’s feisty, his a high hockey IQ, is experienced, and is a solid leader. He received a ton of credit for speaking up during Game 4 when the Oilers fell behind 3-0 to Florida, and his teammates all noted that when Perry talks, everyone listens.
Whether the Oilers attempt to bring him back or another contender takes a chance on him, Perry appears poised to extend his NHL career once again.
