NHL News
A Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Reunion Could Happen in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the Jonathan Toews sweepstakes. Why not add former linemate Patrick Kane to the mix?
Since his decision to return to the NHL, many teams have joined in on the Jonathan Toews sweepstakes. One of these teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs, could be joining the mix this offseason. With the departure of franchise winger Mitch Marner now seemingly confirmed, the organization will now look into other options to help fill the hole in offense. Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup-winning captain, would provide necessary leadership to a Leafs team desperate for a playoff run.
More On Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews Expected to Decide Future Before NHL Draft
While Toews would help mature the team, there would still be a huge void to fill with Marner’s absence. This prompts an interesting scenario, which sees Toronto add both Toews and former teammate Patrick Kane to the lineup. Kane—who is on an expiring deal with the Detroit Red Wings—could replace Marner’s role in elite playmaking for Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Entering the offseason with $25 million in cap space, General Manager Brad Treliving has the opportunity to make this happen.
Toews and Kane’s Chemistry Can Ease Tensions in the Locker Room
The former first-round picks joined the Blackhawks in the 2007-08 season in hopes of turning the franchise around—turn around they did. In the 15 years they played together, they won three Cups and multiple pieces of hardware. When they played by each other’s side, they were nearly unstoppable. However, due to injuries and the aging of the organization, the two drifted apart and haven’t played together for two seasons.
The duo is expected to shine just as bright with the opportunity to reunite them under a single organization. Toronto, a city known for its passionate fan base, would benefit the most from a duo that can break the tension on and off the ice. Not only will they bond together, but they will also be able to reunite with other former teammates, Max Domi and Jake McCabe. A chemistry bubble like this would expand upon both offensive and defensive lines.
Their Arrival Will Fill Many Holes on Offense
Whether Nylander is moved to the first pairing or not, Kane’s role in Toronto will remain just as important. If paired alongside Matthew Knies and Matthews, his creativity would follow that of Marner on the right side. The most likely option of being slotted on the second pairing means that he would be sharing the ice with former captain John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg or another winger per Daily Faceoff.
In the case of Toews, the center position is secured by their big guys and reliable depth pieces, such as Scott Laughton and Domi. Given his elite faceoff-taking abilities, Toews will most likely find his way to playing center. Whether that means putting Laughton or Domi on the second or third pairing in the future, Toews and Head Coach Craig Berube can find a way to make it work.
There’s a good chance of such a scenario happening in Toronto, and other writers have noted the open door as well. Leafs fans should try to keep their ears open when it comes to news on Chicago’s greatest.
Next: Brad Marchand Becoming a Trade Deadline Legend for Panthers
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 minutes ago
A Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Reunion Could Happen in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the Jonathan Toews sweepstakes. Why not add former linemate...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Analysts Saying Oilers Need to “Play Aces”, Go Nuclear in Game 6
Should the Edmonton Oilers go nuclear and play Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl from...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Maple Leafs Rumors: Zibanejad Talk, Marner Meetings, Bennett Buzz
The latest news and rumors surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs include Mika Zibanejad, Sam...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Shell-Shocked Oilers Turning to Familiar Face in Goal for Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers need to pick a goaltender for Game 6 and it sounds...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Leafs Eye Bold Contract for Brad Marchand, Likely Out on Big UFA
The Toronto Maple Leafs might offer a unique contract to Brad Marchand, while likely...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
2026 Olympic Teams Each Announce First Six Roster Members
The IIHF has started announcing the first six members of the 2026 Olympics hockey...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Brad Marchand Becoming a Trade Deadline Legend for Panthers
Brad Marchand is now a Conn Smythe favorite and a Hall of Famer, but...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Gavrikov Drawing Free Agent Interest After Career Year — Could Rangers Overpay?
After a breakout season with the Kings, Vladislav Gavrikov is a top target in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Says to Expect a Big Change for Oilers in Game 5
Connor McDavid talked about the Edmonton Oilers and their game plan for Game 5...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Avs, Lightning
NHL Trade talk Weekend rumors: Latest on the Maple Leafs, Lightning, Canucks, and Avalanche.