A Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Reunion Could Happen in Toronto

Since his decision to return to the NHL, many teams have joined in on the Jonathan Toews sweepstakes. One of these teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs, could be joining the mix this offseason. With the departure of franchise winger Mitch Marner now seemingly confirmed, the organization will now look into other options to help fill the hole in offense. Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup-winning captain, would provide necessary leadership to a Leafs team desperate for a playoff run.

While Toews would help mature the team, there would still be a huge void to fill with Marner’s absence. This prompts an interesting scenario, which sees Toronto add both Toews and former teammate Patrick Kane to the lineup. Kane—who is on an expiring deal with the Detroit Red Wings—could replace Marner’s role in elite playmaking for Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Entering the offseason with $25 million in cap space, General Manager Brad Treliving has the opportunity to make this happen.

Toews and Kane’s Chemistry Can Ease Tensions in the Locker Room

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together on the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The former first-round picks joined the Blackhawks in the 2007-08 season in hopes of turning the franchise around—turn around they did. In the 15 years they played together, they won three Cups and multiple pieces of hardware. When they played by each other’s side, they were nearly unstoppable. However, due to injuries and the aging of the organization, the two drifted apart and haven’t played together for two seasons.

The duo is expected to shine just as bright with the opportunity to reunite them under a single organization. Toronto, a city known for its passionate fan base, would benefit the most from a duo that can break the tension on and off the ice. Not only will they bond together, but they will also be able to reunite with other former teammates, Max Domi and Jake McCabe. A chemistry bubble like this would expand upon both offensive and defensive lines.

Their Arrival Will Fill Many Holes on Offense

Whether Nylander is moved to the first pairing or not, Kane’s role in Toronto will remain just as important. If paired alongside Matthew Knies and Matthews, his creativity would follow that of Marner on the right side. The most likely option of being slotted on the second pairing means that he would be sharing the ice with former captain John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg or another winger per Daily Faceoff.

In the case of Toews, the center position is secured by their big guys and reliable depth pieces, such as Scott Laughton and Domi. Given his elite faceoff-taking abilities, Toews will most likely find his way to playing center. Whether that means putting Laughton or Domi on the second or third pairing in the future, Toews and Head Coach Craig Berube can find a way to make it work.

There’s a good chance of such a scenario happening in Toronto, and other writers have noted the open door as well. Leafs fans should try to keep their ears open when it comes to news on Chicago’s greatest.

