Analysts Saying Oilers Need to “Play Aces”, Go Nuclear in Game 6

Just hours ahead of Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, analysts have different takes on how the Oilers should deploy their lines. While some are suggesting Edmonton start the game with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line, others believe the Oilers will get there, but shouldn’t start the game that way.

Rachel Dorrie was on Sports 1440 with Lowetide and suggested that the Oilers ask McDavid and Draisaitl to play extra shifts in the game. Her theory is that defensive forwards like Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov can’t play 50 minutes a night. If Leon and Connor are on separate lines, but double-shifted and given time to rotate on the fourth line, it means Florida has to play others against Edmonton’s best.

Jason Strudwick of the Got Yer’ Back podcast also believes head coach Kris Knoblauch should drop Connor and Leon into the bottom lines now and again. The idea is to get them away from Barkov and find them a more ideal matchup at times during the game. “Double-shifting the big guys” might be the way to go.

Are McDavid and Draisaitl going to start Game 6 together for the Oilers?

Meanwhile, Rob Brown of Got Yer’ Back suggested the Oilers start the game with Draisaitl and McDavid on a line with Corey Perry. He argued that the Oilers have been dominated in the first period of the last few games, and go to those two stars when things are going wrong. Why not try to get the early lead and a hot start by using their nuclear option from the opening faceoff? The argument here is that the Oilers need an early lead more than perhaps anything else.

Can the Oilers Find the Right Matchups?

Brown also said that the issue there is that Florida has more than Barkov and Reinhart to play against McDavid and Draisaitl. Because the Panthers have the last change as part of their home-ice advantage, the Oilers will struggle to find the perfect matchup.

The reality is that this is a win-or-go-home game for the Oilers, so taxing McDavid and Draisaitl only matters if there’s a Game 7 to be played. However, Edmonton needs to get to Game 7 before potentially worrying about how tired their stars are. There’s also a break between Game 6 and Game 7 if McDavid and Draisaitl play huge minutes.

What would you do if you had to make your lines for the Oilers?

The Oilers may likely go with Stuart Skinner in goal and John Klingberg on the blue line again. The theory is that Edmonton goes with the guys who got them to where they are in the playoffs, or paid to play a specific role.

