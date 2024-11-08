Maple Leafs Host Red Wings: What to Watch For

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena tonight. The Maple Leafs are fresh off a confidence-boosting 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins, which marked their most complete game of the season. Toronto looked strong on both special teams, tallying three power-play goals while killing six penalties, and they’ll look to bring that same intensity against a rejuvenated Red Wings squad.

Detroit is also on a roll, winning two straight games, including a solid 4-1 victory over Chicago on Wednesday. Here’s what to watch as these two Atlantic Division teams clash in their first of four meetings this season.

Three Things to Watch For in Maple Leafs / Red Wings Game

For fans of either team watching the game, here are three things they should watch for:

What to Watch One: Can the Maple Leafs Maintain Power Play Momentum?

Toronto’s power play, which has struggled most of the season, finally worked in Tuesday’s win. With three power-play goals, the team bumped its conversion rate to 14.9 percent and hopes this trend continues. Morgan Rielly emphasized that the team is focused on staying consistent, getting more shots, and creating traffic around the net.

A successful power play will be crucial in what’s likely to be a tight game. Detroit suddenly has good goaltending. That could keep them in the game tonight.

What to Watch Two: How Will the Maple Leafs Handle Detroit’s High-Scoring Top Line?

Detroit’s top line of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Patrick Kane significantly aided their recent success. Larkin and DeBrincat each scored a goal and added an assist against Chicago, and the trio’s chemistry is a growing threat. If the Maple Leafs’ defense can effectively match up against this line, it could sway the game in Toronto’s favor.

Limiting this dynamic group will likely fall on the defensive pairings and goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who earned a shutout against Boston and must be sharp against Detroit’s top shooters.

What to Watch Three: How Will Maple Leafs Play Without Auston Matthews?

Auston Matthews, who led the NHL in goals last season with 69, is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He missed his first game against Boston and it has now been confirmed he is a no-go for tonight’s game. His presence on the ice would provide a much-needed boost for Toronto’s offense.

However, the Maple Leafs have proven they can succeed in his absence. They boast a 36-19-2 record when he’s out of the lineup. If Matthews sits out again, players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander must step up and lead the offensive charge. However, Matthew Knies has been on fire lately. Can he score another goal with the man advantage?

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings could come down to William Nylander

Max Pacioretty was asked if the Leafs tend to play better without him and he responded:

“I’m not going to say that. We’re talking about the best player in the world here. You want him in the lineup every night, and there’s no replacing him. There’s a boost knowing he’s here, doing everything he can to come back and help the team. Maybe that motivates you to do right by him because he’s our leader. But again, we’re talking about the best player in the world. It’s tough to justify.”

Bold Game Prediction

Both teams come into the game with momentum, and this game has the makings of a close, physical contest. If the Maple Leafs’ power play continues to click and they keep Detroit’s top line in check, they should have the edge.

However, Detroit’s improved depth and high-energy play could keep things close. With or without Matthews, expect a low-scoring game where defensive discipline and goaltending could be the deciding factors.

Bold Prediction: The Maple Leafs will win by a score of 3-2 and will hold off a flurry of Red Wings activity at the final buzzer. Look for Bobby McMann or Nick Robertson to score. Toronto will score in the third period to take the game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After tonight’s game, Toronto has a quick turnaround as they prepare to face the Ottawa Senators. With the regular season in full swing, Toronto is looking to climb the Atlantic Division standings and continue fine-tuning their game on special teams.

Fans have to hope that Matthews can return soon. Regardless of his status, the Maple Leafs have shown they can rise to the challenge and compete with top teams. For Detroit, tonight’s game offers a chance to establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders in the division. If the Red Wings are going to make a push, they have to start soon.

Related: Trading “Compelling” Forward Best Bet for Maple Leafs [Report]