Tkachuk’s Cryptic Comment Fuels Speculation About McDavid’s Future with Oilers

After Tuesday night’s loss in Game 6, Connor McDavid’s quest for a Stanley Cup remains unfulfilled. A second attempt against the Florida Panthers led to another disappointing elimination. While the back-to-back Champions celebrated, one of its star players, Matthew Tkachuk, dropped an interesting comment suggesting McDavid might have to move on from Edmonton to win.

The Panthers closed out the 2025 Stanley Cup Final with a dominant 5-1 win over the Oilers, capturing their second straight championship. Despite leading all players (tied with Leon Draisaitl) in playoff scoring with 33 points, McDavid once again watched another team raise the Cup — this time, potentially realizing that the Panthers were simply the better team.

McDavid didn’t mince words while giving the Panthers credit. “We kept f***in’ trying the same thing over and over again,…” His raw and emotional statement had analysts and fans wondering if this should be interpreted as a subtle jab at the Oilers’ coaching staff.

Just minutes before, while on the ice for an interview, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk delivered a message that sparked headlines of its own.

What Did Tkachuk Say About McDavid That Has People Talking?

“When you have a player that good and that talented, he’s going to win [the Stanley Cup] one day,” Tkachuk said. “Wherever it is.”

McDavid Tkachuk Oilers Panthers

That final phrase — “wherever it is” — has reignited conversations about McDavid’s long-term future in Edmonton. There’s no reason to believe Tkachuk has any sort of inside knowledge that McDavid is thinking about leaving. In fact, most insiders believe that McDavid will sign with the Oilers on an extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. Still, the comment didn’t go unnoticed.

With just one year left on his contract after this season, speculation is mounting about whether the generational talent might eventually seek a new opportunity elsewhere, particularly with teams like Florida now viewed as almost unbeatable.

While intended as a compliment, Tkachuk’s remarks do remind fans that loyalty has limits. He even noted that some of the players on his own team need to think about themselves and cashing in on free agency more than keeping the Panthers together. If players like Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad can get more elsewhere, Tkachuk suggested they go get it.

Tkachuk knows firsthand what it’s like to leave a franchise and then almost immediately win. He forced a trade away from Calgary and is now a two-time Cup champion in Florida.

Will McDavid Sign a Shorter-Term Deal to Keep His Options Open?

Instead of wondering if comments like the ones Tkachuk made should have people worried that McDavid will re-sign in Edmonton, the more fitting question might be for how long. It’s likely McDavid extends, but is this defeat an indication that he might be willing to give it a few more years and leave his options open to move on if Edmonton doesn’t finally break through?

Could Connor say, “I’ll do four more years, but beyond that, I need to leave my options open in the event we don’t get better here.” Or will he take on this loss and be even more determined to ensure his legacy includes winning a Stanley Cup in Edmonton?

