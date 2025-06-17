Predators Defenseman Roman Josi Diagnosed with POTS

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi was recently diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). POTS is a condition that impacts one’s heart rate when standing up, along with physical capabilities. While the condition has no cure, Josi told a Swiss newspaper that he still plans to return to Nashville for the 2025-26 season.

Josi, 35, suited up for 53 games this season—recording nine goals and 29 assists with a -26 +/-. His season-ending concussion could have been a factor in the development of POTS. He was recently named to the 2026 Olympics Switzerland hockey roster alongside fellow Swiss natives. As the Predators’ number one defenseman, there could be some issues with his consistency and ability to remain in the game for long periods. This, combined with his age, could pose significant problems for Nashville next season.

He’s played a total of 962 games with the Nashville Predators, tallying 190 goals and 534 assists. He took home the James Norris Trophy in the 2019-20 season after recording 65 points in 69 games. Josi is three seasons out from his 96-point season, where he scored 23 goals and registered 73 assists.

Josi’s Diagnosis Could Put His Career at Stake

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, POTS is a rare medical condition that involves the rapid increase of heart rate when going from sitting down to standing up. While the condition is more common in women, there have been cases, such as Josi’s, where men can be found with it. A common trigger of POTS is head injury, and in the case of Josi, it makes a lot of sense. He missed the ending of the season due to a game-sustained concussion.

He averages nearly 25 minutes of ice time a night, which is quite the heavy workload for someone his age. Given that he will have to sit on the bench and stand up for a shift on a rapid basis, Josi might struggle to remain consistent, especially when beginning a shift. The Predators were one of the worst offensive teams this year, only averaging around 2.59 goals per game. With Josi in his current condition, the organization could struggle even more.

“I have undergone intensive therapy, which also included taking beta blockers,” said Josi. “I’ve been feeling much better since then. I’ve regained the belief that I’ll be 100 percent fit again and can fully attack with Nashville and the Swiss national team next winter.” Roman Josi Predators

Josi is no stranger to head injuries, as he has received many in the past with the number of shots and hits he has taken. When Blick asked him about his status going into next season, he showed signs of confidence. “I’ve dealt with it before. I think I got some really positive and really good answers [things] that I can work on … I know [I’m] feeling better and better, and I have been getting better, which is really cool.”

