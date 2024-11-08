Maple Leafs Trade Proposal for Future HOFer Makes No Sense

It is really interesting and fun to discuss trades. However, good trade discussions must have at least some basis in reality. A recent trade proposal where the Toronto Maple Leafs brought in if the Evgeni Malkin to the team has absolutely no legs at all. Although it might be a blockbuster that’s interesting to speculate about, there’s nothing to this trade. I suppose it’s fun to imagine. But that’s as far as this one goes.

In what seems like an attempt to light the trade rumor fire, one user on PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool has concocted a proposed trade that suggests the Maple Leafs should go all-in on acquiring Malkin from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The proposed deal would have the Maple Leafs sending Nick Robertson, Topi Niemela, and three draft picks to Pittsburgh in exchange for the aging superstar forward. The Penguins would retain part of Malkin’s salary.

The trade is positioned as a “blockbuster” to bolster the Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup window, but saner minds need take a moment to deconstruct the many ways this deal is completely out of touch with reality.

Reason One: Malkin Said “I Want to Stay in Pittsburgh!”

First, let’s address the elephant in the room. Malkin himself has expressed a resounding desire to remain with the Penguins. After signing a four-year deal with Pittsburgh in 2022, Malkin made it clear that leaving was not on his radar. Even amid the Penguins’ struggles, Malkin’s words were direct: “I want to stay here… If I wanted to change teams, I probably would have changed two years ago.” So, any trade proposal involving Malkin just a year into his extension is more fantasy than fact.

Reason Two: Why Would the Penguins Trade Malkin Now?

Pittsburgh’s current performance—off to a lackluster 5-7-2 start—doesn’t exactly scream “blow it up and trade our franchise star.” Yes, they’ve missed the playoffs the last two years, but with Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Erik Karlsson still on the roster, the Penguins aren’t about to throw in the towel. They won’t give away a future Hall of Famer for some draft picks and prospects. Trading Malkin would be a major signal that the Penguins are rebuilding, and there’s little to no indication that Pittsburgh is ready to take that drastic step. It isn’t Kyle Dubas’ way.

Reason Three: Why Would the Maple Leafs Want Malkin—Especially at His Age

At 37, Malkin’s best days are behind him. The Maple Leafs already have an abundance of veteran stars in their top six with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares. Malkin’s addition wouldn’t necessarily bring the offensive upgrade needed for Toronto’s long-term success. Why would Toronto bring in an aging player who would likely disrupt the current roster dynamics? Instead, the Maple Leafs would be better served using their assets to bolster the defense or find more immediate contributors. Adding Malkin doesn’t fix the key issues facing the team.

Nick Robertson trade talk Maple Leafs

Reason Four: What’s in It for the Penguins?

The trade proposal calls for the Penguins to receive Robertson, Niemela, and draft picks. While Robertson has shown flashes of promise, he’s far from the type of high-impact player Pittsburgh needs if they’re to justify trading away a legend. Niemela, though highly regarded, is still developing. The draft picks, while valuable, don’t move the needle in terms of immediate roster improvement. The Penguins wouldn’t part with Malkin for such a soft return unless they were in full-on rebuild mode, which they aren’t.

Reason Five: Robertson’s Trade Status is Complicated

Robertson is already somewhat of a trade question mark in Toronto. While rumors suggested he might be moved, he’s hardly the cornerstone piece that Pittsburgh would build around. Although he’s been a healthy scratch at times, it’s doubtful that Toronto would trade a young, high-potential player like Robertson for a veteran in Malkin who’s nearing the end of his career. Furthermore, given Robertson’s public request for a trade earlier in the offseason, his value may not be at its highest right now.

The Bottom Line: This Trade is Fantasy Without Substance

In the end, this Malkin trade proposal is more about wishful thinking than an actual viable option for either team. The Penguins aren’t looking to move Malkin. Even if they were, they wouldn’t be sending him to Toronto for a handful of prospects and picks.

The Maple Leafs don’t need Malkin, especially with the challenges they face in terms of defense and cap flexibility. This is nothing more than a pipe dream, and there’s no basis in reality for this trade to even be considered. It’s a classic case of trade rumors that just don’t add up. If you’re a Maple Leafs fan, don’t bet on this blockbuster materializing.

