Tanner Jeannot Suspended 3 Games for Head Hit on Canucks’ Boeser

Los Angeles Kings’ forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended for three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head against Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. The
In the first period of the Canucks’ 4-2 win over the Kings, Tanner Jeannot’s shoulder hit Brock Boeser’s head in the neutral zone. Boeser, who spent time down on the ice, managed to skate off on his own but did not return, logging only 3:14 of ice time.
Los Angeles’ Tanner Jeannot has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head against Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. https://t.co/ahC7rFox9F— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 8, 2024
Jeannot received a match penalty for the illegal hit. Boeser, who leads the Canucks with six goals and is second in points with 11, had a career-high 40 goals and 73 points last season. Jeannot, in his first year with the Kings, has a goal and two points in 15 games with 36 penalty minutes.
The match penalty was the right call and the suspension seemed obvious. He did most everything right but the minute Jeannot elevated in the hit was the moment he was doomed to be suspended.
As always tends to happen when suspensions are handed down, there will be fans who think this was exactly right and others who think it was far too harsh and the department shows no track record of consistency. Where do you fall?
