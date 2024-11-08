Trading “Compelling” Forward Best Bet for Maple Leafs [Report]

James Mirtle of The Athletic believes that the Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing to make a key roster move to become salary cap compliant, with speculation that either Matt Benning or a forward will be the likely trade piece. Mirtle argues that the team’s cap situation has forced their hand, especially with Jani Hakanpaa, Connor Dewar, and Calle Järnkrok nearing a return. He brought up three different forwards as options but suggested that moving David Kämpf might be the team’s best bet, both in the short-term and long-term.
Mirtle identifies Kämpf, Pontus Holmberg, and Nicholas Robertson as the main candidates for a trade.
Holmberg, despite numerous opportunities, has struggled with consistency and key mistakes. His $800,000 contract might make him a waiver risk, though there’s a chance he could pass through unclaimed.
Robertson, meanwhile, has already expressed a desire to be traded. He’s been a healthy scratch, has a single point in 11 games, and hasn’t impressed his coach.
Kämpf, however, appears to be the most “compelling scenario”. Given his $2.4 million cap hit, Mirtle suggests that even a low-return salary dump could create significant cap space, setting the Leafs up to be well under the cap ceiling.
He writes:
Not only would the Leafs be clear of LTIR, but they’d be far enough under the cap to accrue some real, difference-making flexibility the longer they stay that far under the cap. Accruing cap space is a complex calculation done on a daily basis, and it’s difficult to forecast given we don’t know how many injuries the Leafs may have the rest of the way, but it’s fair to say Toronto could have well north of $5 million available to them by the March 7 trade deadline in this scenario.
Do the Maple Leafs Want to Make Enough Room to Be Real Trade Deadline Players
Some teams do most of their shopping in the offseason and give themselves very little room at the deadline to make moves. Other teams leave cap space with the sole intent of being buyers if they are playoff contenders. Finally, some need the cap space that is accrued throughout the season. The Leafs would be in that last category if they could move Kampf argues Mirtle.
Ultimately, shedding Kämpf’s contract could be the most advantageous. This move would not only make the Leafs cap-compliant but also give them the opportunity to trade for future acquisitions. As the team eyes a playoff push, every dollar saved could be crucial for securing impactful reinforcements.
