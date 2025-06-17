Buffalo Sabres
Byram-to-Canucks Buzz Grows Amid Uncertainty Around Hughes
The Vancouver Canucks and Bowen Byram have been linked in trade speculation., likely due to uncertainly surrounding Quinn Hughes.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram is generating significant trade interest around the league, and the Vancouver Canucks may be among the suitors. With reports indicating that the Sabres and Byram are ready to discuss his relocation, several media outlets have linked the Canucks to these conversations.
According to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK, several Western Conference teams are keeping tabs on Byram, who could be on the move again just months after arriving in Buffalo. Dhaliwal noted on Donnie and Dhali that he “would not be surprised” if the Canucks are in the mix, adding that Vancouver’s management has “tried to get this guy since the day they arrived.”
Adrian Dater went even further, writing, “I believe Byram wants to be a Canuck.”
Byram, 23, was traded to Buffalo from Colorado at the 2024 trade deadline in a deal involving Casey Mittelstadt. Since then, the former fourth overall pick has continued to show offensive upside, finishing the season with 38 points (7 goals, 31 assists) and logging over 22 minutes per game. However, his defensive metrics have raised concerns, particularly when defending the rush on a struggling Sabres blueline.
Still, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes recently reported that the Stanley Cup champion is “generating plenty of interest” and that teams are actively exploring trade options with Buffalo. Byram is a restricted free agent and in need of a new contract, which may be a factor in the Sabres’ decision-making processes.
Is Byram the Guy In The Event Hughes Leaves Vancouver?
Vancouver already has Quinn Hughes and Marcus Pettersson on the left side, making a move for another top-four LHD curious. One of the reasons Byram feels ready to leave the Sabres is because he’s third line behind Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. There’s no reason for him to rush to another team where he’d not be a top-two.
Perhaps the Canucks’ interest in him signals something else might be going on. Speculation that Quinn Hughes might have an interest in joining his brothers in New Jersey have led to talk that the Canucks have to decide on their captain. Either get him to commit to the team with a long-term deal or move him for a huge return. If it’s the latter, Vancouver would need someone like Byram.
Whether the Canucks are eyeing Byram as insurance or part of a bigger plan, it’s clear they remain interested in acquiring the skilled puck-mover.
