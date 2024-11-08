Last night, the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4–2 on the road. In a post-game interview with Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy, Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland shared his happiness following the team’s sixth consecutive road win against the Kings. Garland touched on how the Canucks have improved their overall effort, discussed the skilled playmaking of J.T. Miller on his power-play goal, and reflected on his increased ice time this season.

It wasn’t all good news. Forward Brock Boeser had to leave the game after a high hit from Tanner Jeannot. It’s not clear how much time, if any, Boeser will miss. Jeannot is set for a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Below, we break down the points from Garland’s interview and explore what his comments reveal about the Canucks’ current mindset after their win over the Kings.

Garland Gave His Canucks and JT Miller High Marks for Team Effort

Garland was particularly pleased with the Canucks’ consistent effort, a quality that was missing in their previous road trip. He acknowledged that, unlike a recent game against Chicago, the team managed to maintain intensity throughout the match against the Kings. “We were really happy with our effort,” he noted. He praised his teammates for their resilience and discipline, adding that they’ve made positive strides by focusing on playing a strong, complete game on the road.

Garland also highlighted J.T. Miller’s influence on his power-play goal, giving Miller full credit for setting him up with a perfect pass. “That’s what makes him so good,” Garland said, referring to Miller’s ability to handle pressure and make smart plays. Miller’s pass not only helped Garland score but also demonstrated Miller’s calm and skilled playmaking, which has been a vital component of the Canucks’ power-play success.

JT Miller of the Canucks.

Garland Has Sought and Received Increased Ice Time and Responsibility

Since joining the Canucks, Garland has taken on a bigger role, including more ice time each game. Murphy mentioned Garland’s past request to his coach in Arizona for more minutes—a wish granted in Vancouver. Playing in British Columbia’s capital city, Garland has significantly increased his time on the ice this season. Garland emphasized his commitment to staying consistent and continually improving, commenting, “Just trying to be a consistent player… help us win.”

Murphy also asked Garland about a recent empty-net drill in practice that seemed to pay off in the Kings game. Garland laughed, noting that Miller’s decision to shoot rather than pass to him in that situation showed Miller’s confidence and killer instinct. Even these light-hearted moments in practice are translating to high-intensity games, allowing the Canucks to capitalize on every opportunity.

The Bottom Line: Can Canucks Keep Winning Without Boeser?

Garland’s positive outlook and praise for his teammates point to his team’s increasing confidence and its formula for success. The Canucks’ focus has been to build a culture built on improving effort, relying on key players like Miller, and building trust with the coaching staff seems to be paying off.

Unfortunately, they might have taken a hit to their confidence with the loss of Boeser. The hope is that he’s no out long.

Related: Would Canucks Risk Trading Star for Sabres’ Bowen Byram?