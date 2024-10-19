Oct. 18 NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Penguins, Senators, Devils, Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct 18, 2024), the Vancouver Canucks secured their first win of the season, there’s growing concern about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltending situation, Sidney Crosby reflected on Evgeni Malkin’s incredible milestone, and Martin St. Louis is working to improve Arber Xhekaj’s consistency on the Canadiens’ blue line. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ leading scorers are starting to heat up, but when will Nick Robertson find his scoring touch?

NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Penguins, Maple Leafs and Devils

Canucks Earn First Win of the Season

The Vancouver Canucks secured their first win of the season with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers, thanks to J.T. Miller‘s game-winning goal. Miller emphasized the importance of this win in breaking the team’s losing streak and boosting their confidence, while the team showed improvement in aggressiveness, particularly in the third period. Head coach Rick Tocchet‘s strategy to apply pressure paid off and helped secure the victory. Will this win on the road spur the team to more victories?

Penguins Goalie Talk and Crosby Respect for Malkin

In a post about the Pittsburgh Penguins, Elliotte Friedman recently discussed the Penguins’ goaltending situation amid Tristan Jarry‘s slow start to the season, raising concerns about his consistency after shaky performances. With the possibility of carrying three goalies, the Penguins may need to explore options if Jarry continues to struggle.

Will the Penguins make a bold move to address their goaltending dilemma, or will they stick with Jarry in hopes of a turnaround?

In a second Penguins post, Sidney Crosby expressed deep pride in Evgeni Malkin’s recent milestone of reaching 500 career goals, emphasizing the significance of the achievement and the hard work behind it. Crosby highlighted the unique nature of the goal, which came in a victory and reflected on their shared journey over the years.

With Malkin’s milestone further cementing his legacy, will this accomplishment fuel him for even greater contributions to the Penguins’ success?

Martin St. Louis Working with Arber Xhekaj?

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is improving defenseman Arber Xhekaj’s consistency by “raising the floor” of his game, ensuring he performs effectively for more significant portions of each match. While Xhekaj has shown potential, moments of disengagement have led to inconsistencies that the coaching staff is keen to address.

If Xhekaj can sustain his focus and apply these lessons throughout the season, could he become a cornerstone of the Canadiens’ blue line?

Maple Leafs’ Leading Scorers and the Pacioretty Dilemma

After being shut out 1-0 by the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener, the Toronto Maple Leafs have bounced back with a three-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 14-6. Key players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Bobby McMann lead the charge, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson has emerged as a standout defenseman. However, Nick Robertson, who had a strong preseason, is still searching for his first point in the regular season.

When will Robertson find his scoring touch before it impacts his place in the lineup?

In a second Maple Leafs post, we discuss that Max Pacioretty, signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on a PTO, has struggled to find his form at 35. He was healthy scratched in a recent game. Despite his elite scoring history, Pacioretty faces stiff competition from younger players and dwindling opportunities to prove his value to the team.

Is Pacioretty’s time running out, or can he bounce back and secure a consistent role with the Leafs?

Devils’ Paul Cotter Shining Early

Paul Cotter has emerged as a surprise standout for the New Jersey Devils, scoring four goals and five points in his first six games after being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite initially being expected to fill a bottom-six role, Cotter’s strong start and key plays have earned him a larger impact on the team.

The big question now is whether Cotter can maintain this level of performance throughout the season.

Linus Ullmark has been recovering from a muscle strain that caused him to miss the last two Ottawa Senators games. He returned to practice on Friday, and there’s optimism that he could play in Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If Ullmark is ready, his return would provide much-needed stability in the Senators’ goaltending.

Will Ullmark’s return be the boost Ottawa needs to improve their defensive performance?

