Oct. 18 NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Penguins, Senators, Devils, Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct 18, 2024), the Vancouver Canucks secured their first win of the season, there’s growing concern about the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltending situation, Sidney Crosby reflected on Evgeni Malkin’s incredible milestone, and Martin St. Louis is working to improve Arber Xhekaj’s consistency on the Canadiens’ blue line. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ leading scorers are starting to heat up, but when will Nick Robertson find his scoring touch?
Canucks Earn First Win of the Season
The Vancouver Canucks secured their first win of the season with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers, thanks to J.T. Miller‘s game-winning goal. Miller emphasized the importance of this win in breaking the team’s losing streak and boosting their confidence, while the team showed improvement in aggressiveness, particularly in the third period. Head coach Rick Tocchet‘s strategy to apply pressure paid off and helped secure the victory. Will this win on the road spur the team to more victories?
Read More
Penguins Goalie Talk and Crosby Respect for Malkin
In a post about the Pittsburgh Penguins, Elliotte Friedman recently discussed the Penguins’ goaltending situation amid Tristan Jarry‘s slow start to the season, raising concerns about his consistency after shaky performances. With the possibility of carrying three goalies, the Penguins may need to explore options if Jarry continues to struggle.
Will the Penguins make a bold move to address their goaltending dilemma, or will they stick with Jarry in hopes of a turnaround?
Read More
In a second Penguins post, Sidney Crosby expressed deep pride in Evgeni Malkin’s recent milestone of reaching 500 career goals, emphasizing the significance of the achievement and the hard work behind it. Crosby highlighted the unique nature of the goal, which came in a victory and reflected on their shared journey over the years.
With Malkin’s milestone further cementing his legacy, will this accomplishment fuel him for even greater contributions to the Penguins’ success?
Read More
Martin St. Louis Working with Arber Xhekaj?
Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is improving defenseman Arber Xhekaj’s consistency by “raising the floor” of his game, ensuring he performs effectively for more significant portions of each match. While Xhekaj has shown potential, moments of disengagement have led to inconsistencies that the coaching staff is keen to address.
If Xhekaj can sustain his focus and apply these lessons throughout the season, could he become a cornerstone of the Canadiens’ blue line?
Read More
Maple Leafs’ Leading Scorers and the Pacioretty Dilemma
After being shut out 1-0 by the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener, the Toronto Maple Leafs have bounced back with a three-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 14-6. Key players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Bobby McMann lead the charge, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson has emerged as a standout defenseman. However, Nick Robertson, who had a strong preseason, is still searching for his first point in the regular season.
When will Robertson find his scoring touch before it impacts his place in the lineup?
Read More
In a second Maple Leafs post, we discuss that Max Pacioretty, signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on a PTO, has struggled to find his form at 35. He was healthy scratched in a recent game. Despite his elite scoring history, Pacioretty faces stiff competition from younger players and dwindling opportunities to prove his value to the team.
Is Pacioretty’s time running out, or can he bounce back and secure a consistent role with the Leafs?
Read More
Devils’ Paul Cotter Shining Early
Paul Cotter has emerged as a surprise standout for the New Jersey Devils, scoring four goals and five points in his first six games after being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite initially being expected to fill a bottom-six role, Cotter’s strong start and key plays have earned him a larger impact on the team.
The big question now is whether Cotter can maintain this level of performance throughout the season.
Read More
Linus Ullmark Injury Update
Linus Ullmark has been recovering from a muscle strain that caused him to miss the last two Ottawa Senators games. He returned to practice on Friday, and there’s optimism that he could play in Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If Ullmark is ready, his return would provide much-needed stability in the Senators’ goaltending.
Will Ullmark’s return be the boost Ottawa needs to improve their defensive performance?
Read More
Other NHL Trade Talk Recaps Worth Reading:
- Timing Off for Pitched Blockbuster Flames and Maple Leafs Trade
- Former Oilers D-Man Philip Broberg Sets Blues Franchise Record
- Oettinger’s Deal to Have Ripple Effect on Rangers and Shesterkin
- Kevin Bieksa Remembers Alex Edler’s Great Canucks Career
- Don’t Count Out the Oilers: 2024-25 Still Their Stanley Cup Season
- Columnist Stirs Debate with Controversial Take on Marner’s Future
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 hours ago
Oct. 18 NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Penguins, Senators, Devils, Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct 18, 2024: Canucks get a win, two Penguins' milestones,...
-
Featured/ 11 hours ago
Who’s Scoring on the Maple Leafs, Who’s Not?
Thus far, the Toronto Maple Leafs regular season has been successful. The team is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Former Oilers D-Man Philip Broberg Sets Blues Franchise Record
Philip Broberg is thriving with the St. Louis Blues, setting a new franchise record...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
Columnist Stirs Debate with Controversial Take on Marner’s Future
Despite Mitch Marner's impressive start this season, one columnist is suggesting the Maple Leafs...
-
Calgary Flames/ 24 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct 17: Stars, Penguins, Canucks, Oilers, Flames
In today's NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct 17, 2024), Oettinger signs, the Oilers pick...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Draisaitl Confident the Oilers Will Bounce Back After Setback
Leon Draisaitl is confidence his Edmonton Oilers will bounce back from their rough start....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Health Issue Seems to be Plaguing Canucks’ Elias Pettersson
Whether a physical thing or a mental problem, there is belief that a health...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
No Canadian Teams in CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings?
Yesterday, CBS Sports released their first NHL power rankings. Is it fair that no...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Rutger McGroarty AHL Demotion Ironic After Forcing Trade to Penguins
Rutger McGroarty forcing a trade from the Winnipeg Jets to the Pittsburgh Penguins takes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers vs Flyers Game Begs Question: Are NHL Goalies Too Protected?
In last night's Oilers and Flyers game, goals were disallowed from goalie interference. Are...