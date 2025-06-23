Surprise Team in Marner Race, Blockbuster Trade Could Be Coming

While the Vegas Golden Knights are widely considered the frontrunners to land Mitch Marner when free agency opens on July 1, one unexpected team is now surfacing as a player in all of this: the Dallas Stars.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, though not heavily linked to Marner in past trade talks or free agency rumors, Dallas has quietly gained momentum as a potential landing spot. Sources describe the Stars’ involvement as more of a “rumbling,” but it’s believed the destination could strongly appeal to Marner.

That appeal, however, would come with major logistical hurdles. Dallas has limited cap space, and they might be trying to clear more. Recent reports are that the Stars are trying to avoid trading Jason Robertson, with Johnston adding, “I don’t think Jason Robertson is likely to be moved now.” So, how exactly does this work financially?

The answer is a significant trade to make room for the high-profile winger.

Is Marner a Good Fit for the Stars?

Marner, coming off years of intense media scrutiny in Toronto and reportedly looking for a fresh start. The Stars, coming off a disappointing loss to the Edmonton Oilers, are looking to push all in this season. They added Mikko Rantanen and are trying to get their own players signed. If there is an opportunity to add a dynamic difference-maker like Marner, they’ll explore the option.

Marner might see the Stars as a good fit. A no-tax state, Dallas offers a competitive roster without the same level of spotlight.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is ready to test the free agency market. Is Dallas in the mix?

Other teams, like the LA Kings and Carolina Hurricanes, are expected to show interest as well. Neither might be as close as the Stars. Carolina has notably tried to trade for Marner at the deadline, but he opted to stay in Toronto. It’s unclear whether that’s a reflection of his feelings toward the Hurricanes.

Marner is reportedly considering the idea of a short-term contract, potentially two years, to stay flexible as the salary cap continues to rise. A deal with Dallas would likely land in the $10–10.5 million range. It’s less than some on paper, but as much as he’d take home after the tax savings were factored in.

While Vegas remains the favorite, don’t rule out Dallas as a legitimate dark horse. With the right moves and the right pitch, the Stars could emerge as a surprising-but-sensible option.

Next: Trevor Zegras Traded to Philadelphia Flyers for Multiple Pieces