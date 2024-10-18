Paul Cotter: The Unexpected Standout in the Devils’ Early Season

Paul Cotter wasn’t expected to be one of the standout players for the New Jersey Devils this season. However, just a few games into the 2024-25 campaign, he’s proving to be a surprise star. Acquired in an off-season trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, Cotter has jumped out to a scorching start. He potted four goals and five points in his first six games. For a player who was shuffled in and out of the lineup last season, this sudden impact has caught many by surprise.

Here’s a closer look at why Paul Cotter is quickly becoming a key player for the Devils.

Cotter Off to a Strong Start with the Devils

Cotter joined the Devils as part of a three-player deal in June 2024. He was expected to fill a bottom-six role, but his play has exceeded those expectations. He’s been getting limited ice time—averaging just over 13 minutes per game. Still, Cotter has made the most of his opportunities. He’s contributing offensively and showing versatility in his play. His two-goal performance against the Washington Capitals on October 12, 2024, underlined his ability to score in clutch moments. He’s earned praise for his early-season play.

What’s been surprising about Cotter’s season is his ability to maintain consistency. He scored in three of his first six games. Even in games when he didn’t find the scoresheet, he contributed with physical play and intelligent decision-making. He’s become a player that new Devils’ coach Sheldon Keefe can trust.

Sheldon Keefe is going to Paul Cotter often and early as New Jersey Devils head coach

In his previous seasons with the Golden Knights, Cotter showed flashes of his potential but struggled to establish himself as a regular. His best season in Vegas was 2023-24, where he recorded 25 points in 76 games. Now, with the Devils, he’s off to a career-best start, making him an unexpected offensive weapon.

Cotter Was a Trade That Paid Off for the Devils

The Devils’ decision to trade for Cotter looks like a smart move. He came from Vegas with a third-round pick in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid, two promising young players. While Holtz and Schmid had solid moments, Cotter’s immediate impact in New Jersey has been undeniable.

Cotter has been used in a bottom-six role. However, his power-play potential and ability to chip in goals could land him an expanded role as the season progresses. His play makes it hard for coach Keefe to keep him out of the lineup, especially if he continues to produce at this pace.

While Cotter’s early-season play has been impressive, the question is whether he can keep it up. Historically, Cotter has been more of a grinder, known for his physical play rather than his scoring touch. His shooting percentage of 30.8% so far is unusually high, which suggests some regression could be coming. However, even if his goal-scoring pace slows, Cotter has already proven that he can contribute in multiple ways.

Paul Cotter is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/EYrB9Cwmpe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 18, 2024

Cotter’s role with the Devils might evolve as the season continues. But his early success has cemented his place in the lineup. As long as he continues to provide offense and remain a versatile presence on the ice, Cotter could be one of the Devils’ most surprising success stories this season.

The Bottom Line: Cotter Has Been the Devils’ Surprise Star

Cotter’s breakout with the New Jersey Devils is one of the feel-good stories of the early 2024-25 season. From being a bottom-six player in Vegas to becoming a key contributor in New Jersey, Cotter has risen to the occasion. While it’s uncertain whether his hot streak will continue, Cotter’s work ethic and ability to make the most of his minutes make him a valuable asset to the Devils.

As the season unfolds, it will be interesting to see if Cotter’s surprising rise can help propel the Devils deeper into the playoff picture—and if he can continue to exceed expectations.

