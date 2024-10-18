How Can the Canadiens Raise Arber Xhekaj’s Game?

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis recently spoke about defenseman Arber Xhekaj and his progress in Xhekaj’s game this season. St. Louis is focused on helping Xhekaj raise his game, his level of consistency, and maintain a higher level of play for a more significant role. St. Louis explained what he’s seen so far and what the team is working on to raise the standard of Xhekaj’s performance. If not, could they move him out of the lineup for a game or two?

Xhekaj’s Game: High Potential But Inconsistent Focus

St. Louis began by pointing out that Xhekaj often plays well for large stretches during games. When he does, he shows his potential as a key defenseman for the Canadiens. However, St. Louis mentioned that there are times when Xhekaj’s focus seems to dip. That results in moments where he’s not playing at his highest level. St. Louis refrained from using “disengaged.” However, he highlighted that Xhekaj isn’t always on “high alert” throughout the game.

This consistency issue is common for young defensemen. And the Canadiens are working with Xhekaj to address this aspect of his game. Xhekaj can become more reliable on the ice by remaining fully engaged for extended periods.

What It Means for Xhekaj to Raise His Floor

St. Louis used the phrase “raising the floor” to describe what the Canadiens aim to achieve with Xhekaj. This idea focuses on improving a player’s lowest points. By raising the “floor,” or the baseline performance level, Xhekaj will be able to ensure that a more significant percentage of his minutes on the ice are effective.

In other words, the Canadiens are trying to help Xhekaj reduce the moments when he might not be playing at his best. By doing so, they believe he’ll become a more consistent and impactful defenseman. The goal is for him to contribute positively in more situations throughout each game.

The Challenges for Young Defensemen

St. Louis also acknowledged the challenges of being a young defenseman in the NHL. Players like Xhekaj are still learning how to handle the pace and physicality of the game and the mental demands of staying engaged for the full 60 minutes. This is part of the natural development process for defensemen. As a result, the coaching staff is working closely with Xhekaj to guide him through these growing pains.

Can the Canadiens raise the game of Arber Xhekaj?

St. Louis emphasized that the key to Xhekaj’s improvement is staying mentally sharp and alert, especially during the more challenging or fast-paced game moments. As Xhekaj learns to sustain his focus, his overall performance will become more reliable.

The Bottom Line: Xhekaj’s Growth and Potential

St. Louis’s comments offer insight into the Canadiens’ approach to developing Arber Xhekaj. The coaching staff is invested in helping him raise his level of play and eliminate the dips in focus that can occur during games. As Xhekaj continues to grow as a player, the emphasis on “raising the floor” could lead to him becoming a more consistent and dependable defenseman for Montreal.

If Xhekaj can internalize and apply this lesson throughout the season, he could solidify his role as a cornerstone of the Canadiens’ blue line. His ability to maintain high performance levels will likely determine how much more responsibility he takes on in the future. If successful, this approach could see Xhekaj thrive as part of Montreal’s long-term plans.

