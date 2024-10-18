Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark has been dealing with a muscular strain that sidelined him for the last two games. After some time off, Ullmark returned to practice Friday and looked sharp, according to head coach Travis Green. His recovery is progressing well, and while he missed Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, there’s optimism he could suit up Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ullmark’s current season stats stand at 1-1-0, with five goals allowed on 58 shots.

When asked about his injury, he says he’s doing well and has been putting in a lot of work. “It feels better every day that goes by.” He noted they’ll do some more medicals but he doesn’t know if he’ll play or take a little more time off. He wasn’t able to really explain a single play that caused his issues and it was more something that started to hinder him over time.

“It’s a fine line when you’re talking about pushing through things and being stupid,” Ullmark explained. While it’s tough being on the sidelines, he didn’t want to do anything to make it worse. Because it’s early in the season, everyone is taking a bit more time and being extra cautious. He says he’s being very honest with the Senators and they’re being honest with him so that both sides can work together to solve his issues and not get frustrated.

Ullmark’s Return Will Impact the Senators Lineup

If Ullmark returns to action, his presence could significantly stabilize Ottawa’s goaltending. The Senators’ defense has faced challenges without him, and Anton Forsberg‘s recent struggles make Ullmark’s return even more critical.

Ullmark has shown flashes of his strong form early this season, and once fully healthy, he could reclaim his spot as the team’s No. 1 goalie. His solid positioning and experience would give the Senators more consistency in the net, and his ability to bail the team out in tight situations could be crucial in their upcoming games.

Linus Ullmark was solid in his Senators debut.

The decision to start Ullmark will likely depend on how he responds to Friday’s practice, but if he’s ready, he’ll make a noticeable difference as Ottawa looks to build momentum.

Ullmark Has Been Exactly as Promised

Ullmark has been precisely what the doctor ordered for the Senators. Solid in net and a great teammate, Ullmark seems happy to be in Ottawa and has embraced the city as an ideal place to raise his family. His positive presence in the locker room and consistent play on the ice could be key to boosting the Senators’ chances of securing a playoff spot.

As he returns to the lineup, Senators fans will hope Ullmark can make a difference between another frustrating regular season and a much-anticipated postseason berth.

Related: Linus Ullmark Out for Senators, Dealing with Possible Injury