Trade Unlikely as Canucks Work Toward Thatcher Demko Extension

The Vancouver Canucks may be closing in on a multi-year contract extension with goaltender Thatcher Demko, according to multiple insiders. Rick Dhaliwal reported there is a “pathway” to a deal by the end of the week, while TSN’s Darren Dreger noted progress has been made on a multi-year extension. Dreger says a new deal in Vancouver is far more likely than a trade.

Demko, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and does not have any no-trade protection. He carries a $5 million cap hit, which, if he was healthy would be a huge advantage in any trade discussions. He has not been healthy, so teams are a bit more leery about throwing in several assets when his future is unclear.

That hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest. Clubs like the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings are all said to be in the market for goaltending help. A healthy Demko is an attractive option for the right price.

All that said, the Canucks appear focused on keeping him in Vancouver.

Demko Signed Creates a Logjam In Goal for the Canucks

It can’t be easy for the Canucks to convince themselves parting with Demko is the right play. However, they’ll have a logjam in net if he’s signed.

The Canucks, who already locked up Kevin Lankinen in February on a five-year, $22.5 million deal, have flexibility thanks to the emergence of Arturs Silovs. The 23-year-old impressed with a .918 save percentage in the 2024 playoffs and led Abbotsford to a championship, making him a possible trade chip should Vancouver decide to clear space.

While nothing is finalized, the Canucks appear committed to trying to get a deal done. A new Demko extension could reshape the market for other teams seeking goaltending upgrades.

