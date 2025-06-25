NHL News
Trade Unlikely as Canucks Work Toward Thatcher Demko Extension
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly making progress on a multi-year extension with goaltender Thatcher Demko.
The Vancouver Canucks may be closing in on a multi-year contract extension with goaltender Thatcher Demko, according to multiple insiders. Rick Dhaliwal reported there is a “pathway” to a deal by the end of the week, while TSN’s Darren Dreger noted progress has been made on a multi-year extension. Dreger says a new deal in Vancouver is far more likely than a trade.
Demko, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and does not have any no-trade protection. He carries a $5 million cap hit, which, if he was healthy would be a huge advantage in any trade discussions. He has not been healthy, so teams are a bit more leery about throwing in several assets when his future is unclear.
That hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest. Clubs like the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings are all said to be in the market for goaltending help. A healthy Demko is an attractive option for the right price.
All that said, the Canucks appear focused on keeping him in Vancouver.
Demko Signed Creates a Logjam In Goal for the Canucks
It can’t be easy for the Canucks to convince themselves parting with Demko is the right play. However, they’ll have a logjam in net if he’s signed.
The Canucks, who already locked up Kevin Lankinen in February on a five-year, $22.5 million deal, have flexibility thanks to the emergence of Arturs Silovs. The 23-year-old impressed with a .918 save percentage in the 2024 playoffs and led Abbotsford to a championship, making him a possible trade chip should Vancouver decide to clear space.
While nothing is finalized, the Canucks appear committed to trying to get a deal done. A new Demko extension could reshape the market for other teams seeking goaltending upgrades.
Next: Are the Oilers and Bouchard Closing in on a “Sweet Spot Deal”?
More News
-
NHL News/ 17 seconds ago
Trade Unlikely as Canucks Work Toward Thatcher Demko Extension
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly making progress on a multi-year extension with goaltender Thatcher...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Are the Oilers and Bouchard Closing in on a “Sweet Spot Deal”?
The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard are considering a mutually beneficial four-year extension. How...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Considering Moving Recent Big Blue Line Pickup
The Maple Leafs aren’t actively shopping their recent trade deadline acquisition, but Toronto could...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Maple Leafs Appear Set for Seismic Shift, Including a Sign-and-Trade?
The Toronto Maple Leafs remain linked to big moves over the next few days....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
What to Expect From Oilers After Evander Kane Trade
Now that the Edmonton Oilers have traded Evander Kane, what is their plan with...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Surprise Team in Marner Race, Blockbuster Trade Could Be Coming
A surprising new team is gaining traction in the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, and it...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Forward with No-Move Clause Open to Trade in Right Deal
Despite his no-move clause, Viktor Arvidsson is open to a trade from the Edmonton...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei, But Betting Big With Salary Cap Gamble
The Boston Bruins lock up promising defenseman Mason Lohrei with a two-year, $6.4 million...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Walk Cap Tightrope in Matthew Knies Negotiations
The Maple Leafs must decide whether to lock up Matthew Knies long-term now or...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
$3.5 Million Holding Up Deal Between Maple Leafs and Top Forward
Things aren't looking good between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares, with about...