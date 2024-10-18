Kevin Bieksa Remembers Alex Edler’s Great Canucks Career

During a recent “To The Point” segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Kevin Bieksa shared heartfelt reflections on his former Vancouver Canucks teammate, Alex Edler. As the Canucks honored Edler with a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team, Bieksa took the opportunity to reminisce about Edler’s incredible career, including his leadership, resilience, and contributions both on and off the ice.
You can hear Bieksa share the story in the following video.
Edler’s Leadership Shone Through in Good Times and Tough Times
Bieksa highlighted one moment that showcased Edler’s character as a teammate during challenging times. He recalled a game at Madison Square Garden in which Edler made a mistake early, leading to a goal for the opposition. After the play, head coach John Tortorella told then-assistant coach Mike Sullivan that he should sit Edler out for the entire game. While the punishment was extreme, Edler showed what kind of teammate he was. He supported his team from the bench by opening the door for his teammates for the rest of the game.
This story reflects Edler’s selfless approach to the game. Instead of letting frustration take over, he embraced a supporting role for his teammates, demonstrating leadership even when things weren’t going well.
Edler Was a Complete Defenseman on the Ice
Bieksa also praised Edler for being an all-around great defenseman throughout his career. Edler was known for his ability to contribute in all game areas. He was a great passer, possessed a powerful shot, and had a knack for delivering timely hits. Beyond his physical skills, Edler’s hockey IQ and ability to read the game made him a crucial player for the Canucks over the years.
Much like new Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, Edler was a defenseman who could be relied on in critical moments and thrived under pressure. Bieksa emphasized that Edler consistently played a complete game, positively impacting all facets.
Edler Was a Low-Maintenance Teammate
Another standout quality Bieksa highlighted about Edler was his humble and uncomplaining attitude. Despite being one of the Canucks’ top defensemen for years, Edler was never one to seek the spotlight or make demands. Bieksa described him as a “low-maintenance teammate,” someone who never complained and was always there to do his job, day in and day out.
This level of professionalism is often overlooked, but it’s a key reason why Edler earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. His dedication and quiet leadership were invaluable to the locker room culture, and he served as a role model for younger players coming through the ranks.
The Bottom Line: Edler Had Lasting Legacy in Vancouver
As Kevin Bieksa reflected on Alex Edler’s storied career, it became clear that Edler was more than just a talented defenseman. He was a leader, a selfless teammate, and a model of consistency throughout his time with the Vancouver Canucks. The decision to sign Edler to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Canuck speaks volumes about the lasting impact he had on the organization.
Looking back at Bieksa’s stories, it’s easy to speculate that Edler’s influence won’t end with his retirement. His legacy will likely continue to inspire future generations of Canucks players, serving as a reminder of what it means to be a true team player, both on and off the ice.
Related: How Good Is Canucks’ Quinn Hughes? Ask Alex Edler
