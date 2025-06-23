Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Forward with No-Move Clause Open to Trade in Right Deal
Despite his no-move clause, Viktor Arvidsson is open to a trade from the Edmonton Oilers if they can find the right deal that works for him.
Sportsnet and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Viktor Arvidsson is willing to work with the Edmonton Oilers to find a trade fit. Despite having a no-move clause and a ton of say into where he winds up, Arvidsson sees that the fit didn’t quite pan out as everyone was hoping.
Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast, “In Edmonton I think Arvidsson and the Oilers… it just didn’t work, it’s time to move on…he has control, but I think he’s going to work with them.”
Arvidsson was signed to be a top-nine forward last summer, in the hopes that he might mesh well with Leon Draisaitl on the team’s second line. Edmonton signed him for two seasons at $4 million, but he scored only 15 goals and 27 points, a far cry from what the team was hoping he’d produce. He later was made a healthy scratch several times during the playoffs, adding two goals and seven points in 15 games.
For Arvidsson, the feeling might be that if he’s not going to have a regular spot in the lineup, he might as well be moved to a contender with an opportunity to play. For the Oilers, they’d like to correct a $4 million mistake and free up cap space to make other moves.
Where Arvidsson might be willing to go is unclear. The same goes for which teams might be open to acquiring him. All that said, Edmonton shouldn’t expect to get much back in return. This would be a pure salary cap trade, and the Oilers will do their best to move the player without retaining anything.
Edmonton would like to find an upgrade in goal, get Evan Bouchard signed, and retain Corey Perry, Kasperi Kapanen, Trent Frederic, and Connor Brown (if the price on Brown makes sense).
