In a recent interview, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey shared heartfelt reflections on his long-standing partnership with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Morrissey, who has played alongside Hellebuyck for much of their careers, spoke candidly about their journey together, their development, and how fortunate he feels to have Hellebuyck in goal for the Jets.

Below, you can hear Morrissey discussing his relationship with Hellebuyck and how the star goaltender has influenced his career.

Morrissey and Hellebuyck Shared Their Development Journey

Morrissey reflected on how their careers have developed in parallel. Both players came up through the minors and participated in development camps together, forging a bond.

“You know, we kind of made steam in a similar time,” Morrissey said, describing how they progressed through the ranks and solidified their spots on the Jets’ roster. He highlighted how fast time has flown since their early days and how they’ve been on this journey almost side by side for the entirety of their careers.

The connection the two share is more profound than just being teammates. Morrissey emphasizes how meaningful it is to have grown with Hellebuyck, acknowledging the goalie’s hard work and dedication.

Josh Morrisey has had a great start to the 2024-25 season.

One of Morrissey’s standout memories was about Hellebuyck’s confidence early on in his career, even when others may have doubted him. Morrissey recalls a specific moment from Hellebuyck’s rookie season: after being pulled from a game, Hellebuyck told the media, “My game’s good enough to win a Vezina.”

“At the time, everyone laughed at him,” Morrissey admitted. Today, Hellebuyck has become a two-time Vezina Trophy winner. This anecdote highlights Hellebuyck’s belief in himself and his strategic, intentional approach to his career.

The Key to Hellebuyck’s Success: Confidence Without Arrogance

Morrissey described Hellebuyck as a player who always had a plan behind his confidence. It wasn’t arrogance but a deep self-assurance rooted in hard work, preparation, and systematic development.

“Everything he does, he does with intention,” Morrissey said, explaining how Hellebuyck has consistently improved year over year. This focus on long-term growth and habits has been central to the goaltender’s success, and Morrissey respects the approach.

While much of the praise was directed toward Hellebuyck’s work ethic and confidence, Morrissey didn’t hesitate to express how grateful he was to have such a talented goalie backing him up on the ice.

“I’m certainly fortunate to have the chance to play every game in front of a Vezina-caliber goaltender,” Morrissey said. He lightheartedly added that Hellebuyck has often “saved his bacon,” acknowledging that a great goaltender like Hellebuyck can make a defenseman’s job easier by covering for mistakes.

The Bottom Line: A Partnership Built on Mutual Growth

Morrissey’s reflections reveal not only the strength of his relationship with Connor Hellebuyck but also the profound impact Hellebuyck has had on the Winnipeg Jets’ success over the years. Their shared journey, from early days in the minors to becoming critical players for the Jets, underscores this goalie-defenseman duo’s importance for the team.

As Morrissey points out, Hellebuyck’s consistency and confidence have made a difference in his career and those around him. As the two continue their partnership on the ice, it will be interesting to see if Hellebuyck can add more accolades to his already impressive resume—perhaps making Morrissey’s job even more accessible.

Related: 4 Winnipeg Jets Takeaways from OT Win Over the Wild