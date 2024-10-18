Maple Leafs Offer Up Arguable Excuse for Sitting Pacioretty

When Max Pacioretty signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer, expectations were high that the veteran forward could provide offensive depth and leadership to the team. Known for his history as an elite scorer, many believed Pacioretty could contribute to the Maple Leafs’ bottom six while mentoring younger players. However, things haven’t gone as smoothly as the player and the team had hoped.

The 35-year-old has struggled to regain his old form, and his performance has been underwhelming. Despite flashes of brilliance in the preseason, Pacioretty’s game has taken a turn for the worse, with turnovers and missed chances becoming more frequent. His recent healthy scratch against the Los Angeles Kings, during a game the team won 6-2, raised even more questions.

Is this part of head coach Craig Berube‘s load management strategy, or is Pacioretty in trouble due to poor play?

Is Pacioretty’s Benching a Sign of Trouble?

Berube’s decision to bench Pacioretty was met with speculation, as the media quickly latched onto the idea that Pacioretty might be falling out of favor. However, Berube explained, “We have extra players, and not everybody can play every night.” This straightforward comment suggests that Pacioretty’s scratch might be more about roster depth than a significant drop in his play. The Maple Leafs have a lot of young, fast talent waiting for an opportunity. Berube seems to rotate his lineup based on who fits best for specific games outside his core regulars.

Max Pacioretty sitting for the Maple Leafs

The question is whether Pacioretty’s limited ice time and benching indicate deeper problems or reflect Berube’s coaching style. Is Pacioretty’s presence on the bubble a sign that he’s too slow or inconsistent to guarantee a permanent role? Or is Berube managing his minutes carefully, preserving his veteran legs for when they’re needed most?

What’s Next for Maple Leafs After Sitting Pacioretty?

For Pacioretty, the situation is undoubtedly frustrating. He’s battling to prove he can still play at a high level and keep his spot on a team filled with younger, quicker players ready to step up. At this stage in his career, the margin for error is slim. With each passing game, the speculation mounts.

So, is this just load management, or is Pacioretty’s position with the team really in jeopardy? Berube’s coaching decisions will reveal more as the season progresses. Still, it’s a balancing act between allowing a veteran to contribute and ensuring the team’s success on the ice.

