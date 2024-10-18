J.T. Miller on Canucks’ First Win: ‘We Were Better Today’

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller reflected on the team’s first win of the season, a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers. Miller, who scored the overtime winner, discussed the importance of breaking the team’s losing streak, the team’s overall performance, and their efforts to be more aggressive, particularly in the third period.
The Relief of the Canucks First Win
Miller admitted that getting the first win of the season brought some relief, especially after a string of losses can start to weigh on a team mentally. He acknowledged the importance of playing better and how this win could help the team relax.
“We’ve been here before where the losses in a row compile on you mentally, and we want to be better,” said Miller. He emphasized that the Canucks showed improvement during the game, particularly after a slow start in the first period, where they struggled to win puck battles.
Miller Finished Off a Well-Executed Overtime Play
Miller’s game-winning goal in overtime came after a well-executed play involving Canucks’ defenseman Quinn Hughes. Hughes regrouped and allowed Miller to build up speed before setting him up for the goal.
In the interview, Miller explained, “We always talk about Quinn trying to go as far as he can and soften their gap.” He pointed out that he found a forward in a flat-footed position, which created the opportunity for the overtime goal. While he downplayed the play’s prettiness, he was happy with the result, noting how important it was for the team to secure this win.
The Canucks’ Aggressive Strategy in the Third Period
Miller also touched on head coach Rick Tocchet’s desire for the team to play more aggressively, especially in the third period. The Canucks created several scoring chances in the final frame, but Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made some key saves to keep the game tied.
“We had a lot of chances,” Miller said, praising both Bobrovsky and Canucks’ goalie Kevin Lankinen for their strong performances. He felt that the game could have gone either way but credited the team’s aggressive approach for keeping them competitive and ultimately leading to the win.
The Bottom Line: The Win Was a Confidence Booster for the Canucks
The Canucks’ first win of the season might not have come easily, but it’s a confidence booster for a team looking to improve after a tough start. Miller’s overtime heroics and the team’s ability to execute their game plan in crucial moments could set a positive tone moving forward. As Miller noted, the win allows the team to “take a deep breath” and hopefully build momentum as they move further into the season.
With coach Tocchet encouraging a more aggressive style of play and key players like Miller and Hughes stepping up in critical moments, this victory could mark the beginning of a more consistent performance for the Canucks. Could this win be the spark the team needs to get back on track? Time will tell, but the Canucks have reason to feel optimistic.
