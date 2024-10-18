Don’t Count Out the Oilers: 2024-25 Still Their Stanley Cup Season

With top-tier players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the way, the Edmonton Oilers entered the 2024-25 NHL season as the NHL’s oldest team, but the favorites to capture the Stanley Cup. After coming close in recent seasons, the team added what they believe are critical pieces during the offseason to bolster their chances of ending a 31-year drought since the last Canadian team took home the league’s biggest prize. Stumbling out of the blocks put a damper on early parade talks, but make no mistake, this is still a Cup or Bust season and the Oilers are still favorites.

Although the Oilers have gotten off to a poor start (2-3-0), this is still an elite team and they’re still mostly the group that ended the season one goal short of the Stanley Cup. Have unlucky breaks, a Finals hangover, and three uninspiring defeats forced analysts to change their minds? Maybe. But, in the video below, you can hear why the Oilers were at the top of the odds board when the season began.

Nothing has changed. The only difference is that the Oilers are now keenly aware of what they might be missing and the players are starting to realize a Finals appearance does not mean a cake walk into the playoffs this year. The good news is that it only took three games for them to realize it.

Why the Oilers Can Still Win the Stanley Cup

The Oilers odds may have dropped, but the 2024-25 season is still early. Before starting 0-3, sportsbooks placed them as the frontrunners. And, even though they’d fallen short last season, Edmonton remained the team to beat this year, thanks to its McDavid and Draisaitl superstar duo. That duo struggled early, but they’re starting to come around. With two bounce-back wins, the Oilers have shown they can still compete at the highest level and these two sometimes need a kick in the pants. They got it with three ugly losses and with their experience of their recent playoff runs, don’t expect uninspiring hockey from here on in.

McDavid and Draisaitl aren’t the only reasons odds makers picked the Oilers. Other factors suggest giving up on them this early is a mistake.

Reason One: The Oilers Made Strong Offseason Moves

One primary reason for the Oilers’ position as preseason favorites is their aggressive offseason moves. Edmonton strengthened its lineup by adding goal-scoring forward Jeff Skinner and two-way player Viktor Arvidsson. Skinner is already showing his value with four points in five games and a couple of key goals early.

Meanwhile, Arvidsson’s defensive reliability and offensive potential further solidify the Oilers’ depth. He’s yet to find his rhythm, but he will.

They also added Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks. He’s a young, physical player with a goal-scoring upside. Could he become a key contributor in the coming seasons? He seems to have an ability to play on any line and bring a level of energy the team is lacking without the current services of Evander Kane.

Reason Two: The Oilers Have To Elite Duos

McDavid and Draisaitl, arguably the best one-two punch in the NHL, are at the core of the Oilers’ success. McDavid, the league’s best player, and Draisaitl, a consistent scoring threat, have been the backbone of Edmonton’s offense for years. With Draisaitl locked up long-term, and McDavid likely to extend as early as next July, the Oilers are always in a solid position to contend. The chemistry of these two and the ability to dominate offensively make them the favorites to lead the team through the playoffs.

McDavid is starting to find his game in 2024-25 and is ready to carry the Oilers to another Stanley Cup run.

Additionally, Evan Bouchard has emerged as a top defenseman. His play alongside blue-line partner Mattias Ekholm has completely changed the way experts view the Oilers’ defense. The Oilers could use an upgrade in the No. 4 spot, and they lost some key pieces over the summer, but there’s a solid foundation with two top players who can eat huge minutes.

Specifically, Bouchard’s historic pace in the postseason provides the Oilers with a Norris trophy candidate. Bouchard’s ability to contribute offensively and defensively will be crucial for the Oilers’ success this season.

Reason Three: The Oilers Have Improved Goaltending

One of the Oilers’ past struggles has been consistency in goal, but Stuart Skinner‘s strong playoff performances last season showed he can rise to the occasion when it matters most. With Skinner solidifying his role as a reliable starting goaltender, Edmonton has addressed one of its most pressing needs. Will he overcome the season’s early issues and step up like he did last season? The answer is probably yes.

Meanwhile, Calvin Pickard is starting to come around. After a tough start, his performance on Thursday night was much more like the Pickard fans got to know last season. He’s a legitimate backup, giving the Oilers two solid options.

The Bottom Line: 2024-25 Is Still A Cup Or Bust Season for the Oilers

The 2024-25 season could be Edmonton’s best chance in years to end their Stanley Cup drought. As noted, the team did not get to the hoped-for start. Still, Kris Knoblauch showed an ability to coach his team to victory after victory. He’s still there.

With a strong core of players, key offseason additions, and solidified goaltending, the Oilers still have all the tools to make a deep playoff run. As long as the team stays healthy and continues to build on their recent playoff experiences, there’s no reason Edmonton can’t finally bring the Cup back to Canada.

