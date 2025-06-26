Buffalo Sabres
JJ Peterka Involved in Huge Trade Between Mammoth and Sabres
The Utah Mammoth are close to acquiring 23-year-old winger JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres, with three pieces coming back.
The Utah Mammoth may be on the verge of adding another dynamic young piece to their roster. According to multiple sources, the Buffalo Sabres have agreed in principle to trade forward JJ Peterka to the Mammoth. Something minor was holding up the deal — possibly a no-trade clause or contract stipulation — but the trade is said to be going through.
As for the return, Elliotte Friedman noted, “Hearing the JJ Peterka deal to Utah is for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. Three players, no picks.” Pierre LeBrun confirmed the details and added, “Peterka, who was a pending RFA, has also agreed to an extension with Utah as part of the trade.”
Breaking: Sources say #Sabres have agreed in principle to trade forward JJ Peterka to @utahmammoth. BUT there is apparently a contingency holding up deal.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 26, 2025
If completed, and still a big if, would be a big get for #TusksUp adding another 23-year-old top line forward to the mix.
According Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, “Trade call being arranged. This is happening.”
If finalized, the move would mark a significant acquisition for Utah, which continues to build a competitive roster. Peterka, 23, is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024–25, tallying 27 goals and 41 assists. Known for his speed and skill in transition, Peterka brings top-line potential and offensive upside, and there were reportedly several teams linked to trade interest in the forward.
The Mammoth — who chose their team name via a fan vote that drew over 850,000 participants — have made it clear they intend to compete early. Adding a young, cost-controlled winger like Peterka would fit their strategy perfectly, providing another foundational piece alongside players like Logan Cooley and potentially Matias Maccelli, who himself has been the subject of trade rumors this week. It’s unclear if adding Peterka increases the likelihood that Maccelli is dealt.
With Peterka on the go, focus will now shift to what happens with defenseman Bowen Byram. He, too, is being talked about as a possible star on the way out.
While the final hurdle in the Peterka trade has yet to be cleared, this is a big trade to drop late on Wednesday night.
