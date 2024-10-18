Timing Off for Pitched Blockbuster Flames and Maple Leafs Trade

A recent trade proposal, courtesy of PuckPedia’s new PuckGM tool is an intriguing idea in theory but doesn’t make sense based on recent comments by a GM who is looking to add to his roster after the team’s hot start. The deal involves Calgary Flames’ defenseman MacKenzie Weegar going to the Toronto Maple Leafs in return for several assets. It’s a blockbuster, but the timing is off.

The hypothetical deal has the Leafs acquiring Weegar in exchange for Ben Danford, David Kämpf, and two draft picks. While Weegar is an excellent defenseman and would solidify Toronto’s blue line, this trade contradicts the recent actions and intentions of Flames’ GM Craig Conroy.

Conroy has been clear in his stance that Calgary is no longer in “fire sale” mode. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Conroy has told teams he’s committed to keeping core veterans like Weegar, Nazem Kadri, and Blake Coleman as part of the team’s roster transition. So too, Frank Seravalli recently reported that the Flames aren’t just shooting down rumors they’re sellers. According to a recent report, the Flames are actually trying to add via trade, specifically searching for a middle-six, right-shot center.

Craig Conroy McKenzie Weegar Flames trade talk

With the Flames off to a strong 4-0 start this season, moving one of their top pieces on the blue line doesn’t make much sense. And, there’s nothing in this trade that helps the Flames right now. Moving Weegar now would undermine Calgary’s intent to build a competitive culture with its key players.

The Maple Leafs Don’t Really Need This Deal Either

For the Maple Leafs, such a trade doesn’t align with their current situation either. Plenty of fans on that PuckGM platform have pitched ideas for Weegar and he’s off to a great start. It’s understandable fans are into the idea of the Leafs chasing after him. However, Toronto already made significant changes to their defense this offseason, bringing in Chris Tanev, Jani Hakanpää, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Adding another big contract like Weegar’s — he’s in the second year of an eight-year, $50 million deal — seems unnecessary, especially with Mitch Marner‘s extension looming. Toronto’s priority should be managing future cap space, not adding another pricey defenseman.

Given the circumstances, this proposed blockbuster trade makes little sense for either team at this time.

Next: Report Notes Flames Trying to Add in Bold Early-Season Trade