Are the Oilers and Bouchard Closing in on a “Sweet Spot Deal”?

The Edmonton Oilers continue to work toward a new contract with restricted free agent Evan Bouchard, and according to TSN and The Athletic insider Pierre LeBrun, both sides may be eyeing a four-year agreement as a potential sweet spot.

Bouchard, 25, is due for a significant raise after another impressive season anchoring Edmonton’s blue line and top power-play unit. He really stepped it up for the third-straight postseason and Connor McDavid has already publicly said the Bouchard deal is one that “needs to get done.”

While the Oilers are tight to the salary cap, LeBrun reports that there is a “genuine mutual desire” to get a deal done soon and avoid any off-season drama. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also reported over the weekend that “the hope is they get it done this week,” ahead of the July 1 free agency window, when other teams could submit an offer sheet.

Why a Four-Year Deal for Bouchard?

LeBrun believes that all contract lengths are being considered, but a four-year deal could benefit both player and team. For the Oilers, it would help lower Bouchard’s average annual value (AAV) compared to an eight-year commitment. It’s unclear by how much, but the idea is that Bouchard would take a pay cut today to give him the chance to strike it rich when the salary cap is millions of dollars higher.

For Bouchard, a four-year deal would allow him to hit the open market again at age 29, likely still in his prime.

Bouchard Oilers thinking about a four-year extension

But, how much does a four-year deal drop his cap hit? If it’s by $2-$3 million per season, then it might be worth considering. If it’s by $1 million, perhaps not. The Oilers would need the cap savings to do other business. If there’s not enough savings to make any real moves, what’s the point?

Bouchard tallied 18 goals and 82 points in 82 regular-season games during the 2023-24 season. He had 14 goals and 67 points this season, adding 55 points in 47 playoff appearances in that same time. He’s expected to remain a key part of Edmonton’s core for years to come, but the structure of his next deal could have major implications for the rest of the Oilers’ off-season.

It may also impact what Connor McDavid chooses to do with his extension.

