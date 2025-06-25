Edmonton Oilers
NHL Makes Puzzling Pivot Regarding Evander Kane LTIR Probe
Despite full cooperation from the Oilers, the NHL has made an odd move regarding the LTIR investigation relief case for Evander Kane.
The NHL’s ongoing investigation into the Edmonton Oilers’ use of long-term injured reserve (LTIR) relief for forward Evander Kane has taken an odd turn — or more accurately, no turn at all.
Back on June 18, insider Frank Seravalli broke the news that the league was examining whether Kane’s rehabilitation timeline was manipulated to maximize cap relief, specifically questioning the pause of one rehab to begin another. The Oilers, for their part, have cooperated fully, providing all requested information.
Yet despite the initial probe, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly now says the league hasn’t asked the Oilers for anything else, and doesn’t seem in a hurry to do so.
“I’ve held that as pending,” Daly told reporters this week. “I haven’t made any decisions yet with respect to how long I’m going to hold it pending.”
What Is The NHL Doing?
That vague stance by the league has raised eyebrows. At first, it seemed odd that only the Oilers would be investigated given how many teams have used the LTIR loophole in the past several seasons. Some teams haven’t even hid their obvious abuse of the rules that a player’s cap hit doesn’t count if that player is out until the playoffs. The Oilers, even if they were guilty, were not the first team to do this; not by a long shot.
David Staples of the Edmonton Journal sarcastically interpreted Daly’s non-committal language as a thinly veiled quid pro quo: “You guys shut up about the crooked reffing in the Final, we bury this thing.”
Further confusing matters, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski confirmed that Kane’s recent trade to the Vancouver Canucks will have no bearing on the league’s investigation — meaning the NHL is still theoretically prepared to penalize a team that no longer has the player.
There is a lot to unpack here. The most interesting aspect of this is that it might never amount to anything, but the NHL will keep it hanging over the organization’s head for who knows how long. At some point, one would think there has to be an expiration date on the pending status of the probe.
For now, the NHL appears content to keep the matter in limbo, raising more questions than answers.
Next: What to Expect From Oilers After Evander Kane Trade
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 seconds ago
NHL Makes Puzzling Pivot Regarding Evander Kane LTIR Probe
Despite full cooperation from the Oilers, the NHL has made an odd move regarding...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Trade Unlikely as Canucks Work Toward Thatcher Demko Extension
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly making progress on a multi-year extension with goaltender Thatcher...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Are the Oilers and Bouchard Closing in on a “Sweet Spot Deal”?
The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard are considering a mutually beneficial four-year extension. How...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Maple Leafs Considering Moving Recent Big Blue Line Pickup
The Maple Leafs aren’t actively shopping their recent trade deadline acquisition, but Toronto could...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Appear Set for Seismic Shift, Including a Sign-and-Trade?
The Toronto Maple Leafs remain linked to big moves over the next few days....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
What to Expect From Oilers After Evander Kane Trade
Now that the Edmonton Oilers have traded Evander Kane, what is their plan with...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Surprise Team in Marner Race, Blockbuster Trade Could Be Coming
A surprising new team is gaining traction in the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, and it...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Forward with No-Move Clause Open to Trade in Right Deal
Despite his no-move clause, Viktor Arvidsson is open to a trade from the Edmonton...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei, But Betting Big With Salary Cap Gamble
The Boston Bruins lock up promising defenseman Mason Lohrei with a two-year, $6.4 million...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Walk Cap Tightrope in Matthew Knies Negotiations
The Maple Leafs must decide whether to lock up Matthew Knies long-term now or...