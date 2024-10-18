Elliotte Friedman joined The FAN Hockey Show to discuss the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltending situation. Their usual starter, Tristan Jarry, struggles to find his form early in the season. Friedman analyzed what this shaky start could mean for the Penguins moving forward, especially considering the team’s options and the potential for roster adjustments.

Managing Tristan Jarry’s Early Season Struggles

Friedman addressed Jarry’s slow start to the season, noting his shaky performances in recent games. Specifically, in one recent game, Jarry gave up three goals on just five shots, which raised concerns about his consistency. Friedman pointed out that Jarry was careless on the first goal and questioned his handling of another goal scored by Jordan Greenway. Although Friedman doesn’t claim to be a goaltending expert, he emphasized that these early mistakes might worry the Penguins.

One of the key issues discussed was how the Penguins would manage their goaltending situation if Jarry continued to struggle. Friedman questioned whether Pittsburgh might carry three goaltenders on their roster, similar to what Detroit did with Ville Husso last season. With Jarry not performing up to expectations, the Penguins could opt to keep an extra goalie as insurance.

Tristan Jarry needs to step up his game for the Penguins to win.

Friedman also mentioned that Jarry’s conditioning stint was supposed to last a week, but there’s uncertainty about how long this situation will take. Could Pittsburgh keep three goalies on their roster for an extended period? Friedman seemed intrigued by the possibility.

The Salary Cap Dilemma

Friedman also explored the potential salary cap issues surrounding Jarry, who has a modified no-trade clause with a significant cap hit of $5.38 million. This challenges the Penguins, particularly if they decide Jarry isn’t their best option moving forward. The situation is reminiscent of the Edmonton Oilers, who had to navigate a similar dilemma with Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner.

With Jarry’s contract and no-move clause, the Penguins are limited in their ability to move him, even if they want to shake up the roster. Friedman speculated that Pittsburgh could face a tough decision if Jarry continues to underperform.

The Bottom Line: What’s Next for the Penguins?

Friedman’s analysis leaves the Penguins with a few possible paths forward, but none are without complications. Jarry’s early struggles have put Pittsburgh in a difficult position, and carrying three goalies might be a temporary solution.

As Friedman speculated, the Penguins’ goaltending situation is a story worth watching this season. Whether Jarry can bounce back or if the team will lean on their other options could significantly impact their playoff aspirations. Will Pittsburgh’s management address the issue, or will they ride out Jarry’s struggles and hope for improvement? Only time will tell.

