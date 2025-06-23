Boston Bruins
Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei, But Betting Big With Salary Cap Gamble
The Boston Bruins lock up promising defenseman Mason Lohrei with a two-year, $6.4 million extension. Good deal or wrong decision?
The Boston Bruins announced on Monday that defenseman Mason Lohrei has signed a two-year contract extension carrying a $3.2 million annual cap hit. The 24-year-old led all Bruins defensemen in assists (28) and points (33) over 77 games in the 2024-25 season, earning the bridge deal through the 2026-27 campaign.
Signed up No. 6 ?️— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2025
?: https://t.co/tW0PtmeZrU pic.twitter.com/Qkf4jJnC2J
At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Lohrei averaged 19:32 of ice time per game, using his size and skill to help on the Bruins’ power play. However, questions remain about his defensive reliability.
“Lohrei has all the tools to be impactful offensively,” one analyst noted on X, “but he still needs to tighten up his game without the puck.”
The Bruins are hoping he progresses, but some are wondering if the team is taking a bit of a chance with his contract as the salary cap jumps. He’ll remain an RFA at the end of the deal, giving the Bruins some control in negotiations. However, if he becomes the kind of player the team intends to build around, there is a chance the Bruins will have to overpay when the cap jumps a good $18 million per season.
The risk here is that Lohrei is solid but has a lot of room to improve. What happens if he makes those improvements and takes huge strides over the next two seasons? If it takes him a year or two, the Bruins will still have the chance to lock him in at a reasonable rate. If he shows exponential growth — which is entirely plausible — the Bruins will look back and wonder if they should have made that long-term commitment now.
Bruins Blue Line Taking Shape for Next Season
With this signing, Boston’s left side looks solid. With Hampus Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov there, the right side has Charlie McAvoy and Andrew Peeke under contract, with newly acquired Victor Soderstrom—a standout in Sweden—vying for a spot.
The Bruins now have just under $24 million in cap space, with RFAs like Morgan Geekie (projected at $6.5M AAV), Marat Khusnutdinov, and Johnny Beecher still to be signed.
Next: Maple Leafs Walk Cap Tightrope in Matthew Knies Negotiations
