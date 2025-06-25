What to Expect From Oilers After Evander Kane Trade

The news of Evander Kane’s trade to the Vancouver Canucks marked a significant shift for the Edmonton Oilers and their fans on Wednesday. Perhaps not on the level of a blockbuster trade, this is a considerable move for the Oilers, as Kane wasn’t just a skilled physical presence; his departure signals the first clear indication of the direction the Oilers are taking this offseason.

The often polarizing forward was also a beloved player by Oilers fans and a strong supporter of the Edmonton community. There was a lot to like about the forward.

However, he had a $5.125 million cap hit, and the Oilers needed to free up some money. That meant something had to give and Edmonton started looking for trade partners, with the Canucks being the team Kane most wanted to join. What it means that Edmonton wasn’t concerned about trading him in the division is another story. But, with $17 million in cap space, Edmonton has a few more moves to make.

The first of which is likely to announce an extension for Trent Frederic. In a manner of speaking, he’s pegged to be Kane’s replacement. While perhaps not yet a top-six fit, Frederic offers grit, skill, a bit of goal-scoring, and a willingness to drop the mits. He’s going to come in at a lower price point for Edmonton, likely around $3.75 million per season.

From there, the Oilers are seeking a trade partner that will assume Viktor Arvidsson’s full $4 million contract. Despite having a no-move clause, he’s reportedly willing to work with Edmonton to find a home. If successful, that deal would give Edmonton $21 million.

Where Does That $21 Million Go?

A good chunk of the money will be used to cover the contracts for Frederic and Evan Bouchard. Assume about $14 million for those two players. That gives Edmonton roughly $7 million to use in free agency or to sign guys like Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, and Corey Perry.

The latest word is that Perry wants $2.5 million per season over two years. The Oilers can’t go more than one, because it removes the ability to structure his contract in a bonus-heavy fashion, lowering the cap hit. Perry might have a bit more leverage in a deal now, given Kane’s physicality is out of the lineup and the Oilers don’t want to lose all their “annoying” pests.

Beyond that, Edmonton might be looking at adding a top-six winger or a goaltender. This could mean one of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard are on the move, but it’s unlikely Edmonton is a big player in free agency. Like most teams, the Oilers would love Mitch Marner, but there’s no money there to get into that conversation, even if Edmonton goes over the cap by 10% and gets back under before the season begins.

