Oettinger’s Deal to Have Ripple Effect on Rangers and Shesterkin

Jake Oettinger‘s new eight-year, $66 million extension with the Dallas Stars may have ripple effects on Igor Shesterkin‘s ongoing contract negotiations with the New York Rangers. Oettinger, along with Boston’s Jeremy Swayman and Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark, secured contracts in the $8.25 million range. The latest deal represents a firm pattern and sets a precedent for goaltender salaries. Does this put pressure on Shesterkin to come back down to earth? Or, does he still think his ask is fair? The answer is likely the former.
Shesterkin, widely considered one of the best goalies in the NHL, is looking for significantly more than these three goaltenders have received. He reportedly turned down an eight-year, $88 million offer from the Rangers and is seeking a deal closer to $96 million. He aims to surpass teammate Artemi Panarin’s $11.643 million annual salary, potentially making him the highest-paid player on the team. Shesterkin’s logic is that he should be the highest-paid Ranger because he’s the best Ranger.
There are two problems with that frame of thinking.
First, is Shesterkin’s value that much higher than the recent goaltending deals? Second, can the Rangers give this to him at the expense of the team?
Kevin Weekes recently noted in an interview on NHL Network:
“And ultimately, could he push and should he push to get $12 (million)? Sure, why not? Should he push to get 12 and a half? Sure he can make the case, but I don’t think that helps their team as such, just based on where they are cap wise. Although that’s not his responsibility. Boiler, if you want to win, you need other good pieces around you, too.”
Oettinger Deal Should Force Shesterkin to Think About Rangers
Oettinger’s, Ullmark’s, and Swayman’s contracts provide a new baseline for elite goalies. While they’ve all shown a willingness to get the money they want to reset the market, they’ve also left their teams the flexibility to work around their deals. Shesterkin’s performance, including two Conference Final appearances, might justify a premium contract but the Rangers must weigh his value against the need to maintain financial flexibility to build a competitive team.
Oettinger’s deal matches exactly what Swayman and Ullmark signed for. This is no longer a coincidence. The Rangers have to know now that Shesterkin’s $11.5 or $12 million ask is beyond reasonable, despite how great he is.
He’s a UFA and he’s got the leverage to seek that number on the open market, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to a $3.5 million per season raise over everyone else. Like it or not, he needs to negotiate deals based on the comparables to his peers. If he doesn’t want to stay close, he needs to be at least on the same planet as them.
