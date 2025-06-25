Maple Leafs Considering Moving Recent Big Blue Line Pickup

It’s not even been a full season’s worth of hockey in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs might already be thinking about trading a recently acquired defenseman in what is being pegged as a busy week for the organization.

Brandon Carlo hasn’t even been with the Toronto Maple Leafs for half a season, but his name is already resurfacing in trade talks. Acquired from the Boston Bruins at last season’s trade deadline in a deal that cost the Leafs first- and fourth-round picks plus prospect Fraser Minten, Carlo quickly became a stabilizing force on the Toronto blue line. Still, with GM Brad Treliving facing a critical offseason, the 28-year-old defenseman could be on the move once again.

Frank Seravalli wrote in his recent trade board post:

“…To be blunt: Toronto really isn’t itching to move Carlo. He is a big man who adds reliable depth at a reasonable cap hit and he’s in the prime of his career. But the Leafs may be able to parlay Carlo, at a premium position, into a higher-end forward to add to the lineup. Few things are off the table at this point for GM Brad Treliving.”

Also included on his list from the Leafs was Morgan Rielly.

Who Would Be Interested in Carlo?

Carlo carries a manageable $3.4 million AAV and is signed for two more seasons. He logged 20 games with Toronto after the deadline, fitting in reasonably well with Rielly as his partner. His playoff experience and stay-at-home style are valued traits across the NHL. No doubt, he will have interested teams calling the Leafs if they are serious about moving him.

Brandon Carlo Maple Leafs trade talk

Treliving’s offseason to-do list is long: Mitch Marner seems destined to leave in free agency, while contract talks with both John Tavares and Matthew Knies remain unresolved. If the Leafs are looking to move a defenseman to gain scoring help, given Rielly’s full no-move clause, Carlo could be the logical choice. He has only the protection of an eight-team no-trade list.

