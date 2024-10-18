Former Oilers D-Man Philip Broberg Sets Blues Franchise Record

The Edmonton Oilers’ loss appears to be the St. Louis Blues’ gain — at least so far this season. Former Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg is off to a hot start with the Blues. So much so, that he just set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a Blues defenseman to begin their career with that organization.
With five points in five games, Broberg’s game hasn’t been perfect, but the Blues are starting to look incredibly smart for making an offer sheet bid and “overpaying” for the somewhat unproven blueliner.
Broberg has made an immediate impact since joining the Blues, not just because he’s producing points, but because he’s not been on the ice for a single goal against in his first five games. Alongside Justin Faulk, Broberg is one of just five NHL defensemen who have played at least four games this season without allowing a 5-on-5 goal. As mentioned, the 22-year-old has also chipped in offensively while averaging a career-high 18:41 of ice time per night.
This is a player whose season high in the NHL is eight points. He’s already got five. Where he ends is anyone’s guess, even though he’s not expected to keep this streak going forever.
The Oilers Could Use Blues’ Broberg Right About Now
Broberg joined the Blues after signing a two-year, $9.16 million offer sheet this past summer, which the Edmonton Oilers declined to match. Drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019, Broberg is finally getting the chance to shine with the Blues, stepping up after veteran Torey Krug’s season-ending injury.
So far, Broberg’s seamless transition into the Blues’ lineup has paid off. If he maintains his current momentum, Broberg could further solidify his role within the team, eventually becoming a key part of the team.
