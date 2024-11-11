In our Nov. 10, 2024, NHL Trade Talk Recap, the Columbus Blue Jackets claimed Dante Fabbro, while the Avalanche revealed Valeri Nichuskin is returning. There is chatter about a couple of members of the Edmonton Oilers blue line and an injury update on Max Pacioretty. Finally, we list seven reasons the Winnipeg Jets are as good as they are, setting a record with 14 wins in their first 15 games.

Blue Jackets Claim Dante Fabbro on Waivers

There were likely a couple of teams that thought about claiming defenseman Dante Fabbro off of waivers from the Nashville Predators, but the Columbus Blue Jackets did. With eight defensemen on the roster, it will be intriguing to see if they make a move. Fabbro was excited about getting to play and the Blue Jackets took a calculated risk.

Skinner Mad, Kulak Playing Well, Bouchard Risking His $10M Payday

In two Oilers-related stories, we take a look first at Brett Kulak‘s success this season. He’s on pace to set career highs and he’s proving to be one of the more reliable options for the Oilers as they work their way back up the standings and into contention.

Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard isn’t putting up anywhere near the same numbers as he did last season. Is he running the risk with his inconsistent play of costing himself the rumored eight-year, $10 million per season extension everyone was talking about?

Finally, why was goaltender Stuart Skinner so upset after earning a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday?

Avalanche to Welcome Back Nichushkin

The Colorado Avalanche have confirmed that forward Valeri Nichuskhin will be back in the lineup with the team on Friday. He’s been out for months as part of the NHL Players Assitance Program and because of a suspension levied by the NHL. He got approval to skate at practice in early November and will return to game action this weekend. Are his Avs teammates welcoming him back?

Ullmark Returns to Boston and Steals the Show

Helping the Ottawa Senators earn an overtime win against his former team, goaltender Linus Ullmark discussed how nervous and excited he was to be back in Boston and taking on his old team. He had a chance to reconnect with Jeremy Swayman and then proceeded to go over an hour between saves to stone the Bruins in OT.

Max Pacioretty Injury Not As Bad as Expected?

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have gotten good news on Sunday. Max Pacioretty’s injury might not be as bad as originally feared which is great news considering the way it looked.

What Records Are the Jets Setting During This Historic Start?

The Winnipeg Jets are off to a record-breaking start in the 2024-25 NHL season. With an impressive 14-1 record through their first 15 games, the team has achieved feats and posted stats that are unprecedented in league history. From setting new NHL benchmarks to establishing franchise-best marks, the Jets are making a powerful statement as one of the most dominant teams in recent years. Already considered strong Stanley Cup contenders, if not outright favorites, here’s a breakdown of the historic milestones they’ve accomplished so far.

