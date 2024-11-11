Positive News on Max Pacioretty’s Injury: Not as Serious as Feared

There is good news when it comes to Max Pacioretty and his injury suffered in a recent game against the Montreal Canadiens — it’s not nearly as bad as first feared. According to Nick Alberga, “Hearing good news on the Max Pacioretty injury front. Sounds like it’s not too bad at all.”

Pacioretty’s reaction to the incident made people fear he might have had a hamstring injury, potentially a pull. Alberga’s report makes it sound like that is not the case. Obviously, this is excellent news for the Maple Leafs as Pacioretty was starting to find his rhythm and become a regular in the Leafs’ lineup.

Max Pacioretty Maple Leafs preseason

There was some concern by his teammates that this wasn’t going to turn out well. John Tavares noted after the Montreal game, “You just hope the news is better than how he’s feeling in the moment… It’s never easy to see.” He added, “We’ve obviously found some chemistry together and had some success early, so we’re going to miss him and what he brings to the table.”

Head coach Craig Berube said after he watched Pacioretty leave the game, “We’ll have to see in a day or so what’s going on there with him. That’s really all I have for that.”

The Maple Leafs Won’t Have to Make Adjustments for Pacioretty

It’s not clear if Pacioretty will be back in the lineup when the Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. If he is, that’s a pleasant turn of events after the way things looked. If he isn’t, perhaps Pacioretty will be able to join the team in Washington on Wednesday and face his old team.

Either way, it doesn’t sound like Toronto will have to make any roster adjustments or AHL decisions to replace Pacioretty in the lineup long-term.

Next: Maple Leafs Need to Trade Players: Who Should Be Moved?