Featured
Are the Blues for Real?: 10-Game Winning Streak No Joke
The St. Louis Blues are on a 10-game winning streak, but is this a hot run or is this team for real and Stanley Cup contenders?
The St. Louis Blues have become the hottest team in the NHL, and their recent winning streak has fans wondering: Are they legitimate Stanley Cup contenders? The way things are going, no one is going to want to face the Blues in the first round, but is this a case of a team on a hot run that can’t be maintained? Or is this Blues team a real threat?
With a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the Blues extended their winning streak to 10 games. Their current run has propelled them to the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The argument about the NHL playoffs is that all you have to do is get in, and you stand a chance. The Blues are doing more than that. They’re getting in as the hottest team in hockey. Other clubs would kill for that kind of positive momentum.
Led by Robert Thomas (69 points), Jordan Kyrou (63 points), and Dylan Holloway (63 points), and backstopped by Team Canada star goaltender Jordan Binnington, this is a club winning by committee.
Did Anyone See This Surge from the Blues Coming?
At the midseason mark, St. Louis sat at 19-18-4 and looked like a likely seller at the trade deadline. The playoffs were a long shot, and if they were going to scrape into a playoff spot, few figured they’d get very far. However, since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Blues have been nearly unstoppable, losing just three games in March and climbing the standings in dramatic fashion.
What’s been the key to their success? Outside of the boost that often comes with hiring a new head coach, their balanced scoring, solid goaltending, and strong defensive play have all contributed to their success. This is not a team that has a superstar on it. This is a deeper club that understands everyone has to pull their weight. “We all enjoy playing with each other,” veteran defenseman Cam Fowler said. “There aren’t many opportunities to keep a streak like this going, and everybody is making big-time plays.”
St. Louis currently leads the league in goals, assists, and wins since the break, while also ranking third-best in goals allowed.
The Blues Have Come From Out of Nowhere Before
What’s so intriguing about their run is that it’s not new for the Blues as an organization. Back in the 2018-19 season, St. Louis sat at the bottom of the NHL standings before making an improbable run to the playoffs—and ultimately, their first Stanley Cup. They’re entering this season’s playoffs having climbed a smaller but similar mountain.
If they continue their dominant play, St. Louis might not just be a wild-card team—they could be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.
