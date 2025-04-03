Edmonton Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Blues, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr. 2: The Oilers signed two players for next season, we talk Maple Leafs backup plans, and the Blues are the real deal.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Apr. 2), the Edmonton Oilers signed two European players on Wednesday, while the Calgary Flames signed a top prospect of their own. The St. Louis Blues have won 10 games in a row, making them a real threat as the playoffs approach. Finally, one scribe wonders what the backup plan is for the Toronto Maple Leafs if Mitch Marner or John Tavares leaves.
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Oilers Sign Tomasek and Samanski
The Edmonton Oilers signed two players Wednesday, inking David Tomasek and Josh Samanski to deals. Tomasek was the SHL’s leading scorer and was signed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2025-26 season. Samanski inked to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.
Both players hope to make the team next season, and Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer hinted that Edmonton isn’t done trying to sign players out of Europe.
The St. Louis Blues Win 10 In a Row
The Blues extended their winning streak to 10 games this week. They are a real threat as the regular season winds down. But, the question is now, how dangerous can the Blues be? They lack a true superstar, but that isn’t stopping them from winning games and producing by committee.
With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Blues are in the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
What is the Maple Leafs’ Backup Plan if Marner Leaves?
In a recent article for The Athletic, two scribes examined possible backup plans if Mitch Marner leaves in free agency. It will increase the likelihood of John Tavares being re-signed. One option is finding a replacement this season, but the other is waiting until next summer and taking a huge swing at a superstar.
Who do these scribes believe the Leafs should go after? None other than Connor McDavid. While there is no guarantee that McDavid will even be a free agent in 2026, it seems like a long shot. What is the better play for the Leafs? And, is the priority to sign Marner and try to avoid having to go to Plan B?
